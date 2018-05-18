The Ten Best Eateries That Started as Street Food

The street-food business can be fast and chaotic; customers line up for hot-ticket grub while cooks sweat it out inside sweltering food trucks or sling food as fast as they can from mobile carts. But transitioning to a brick-and-mortar restaurant can be even tougher, since building a customer base and attracting new guests every day to one location takes time, patience and hard work. But these ten vendors have made it work, turning trucks and carts into unique and exciting eateries. Here are the ten best Denver street-food vendors that have made the move to full-on restaurants.

EXPAND Biker Jim's is the quintessential street-eats success strory. Danielle Lirette

Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs

2148 Larimer Street

720-746-9355

Jim Pittenger practically wrote the book on how to turn a mobile cart into a growing restaurant business. He started out slinging hot dogs on the 16th Street Mall, attracting the likes of Anthony Bourdain with unusual wild-game sausages and a signature topping combo of cream cheese and Coca-Cola onions. The accolades continued after Pittenger launched his Ballpark restaurant, earning visits from nearly every big food TV show and publication. Biker Jim's carts and trucks can still be seen around town, and the dogs are now being served at Coors Field and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, cementing the brand as a true Denver original.

EXPAND Comida Cantina's Stanley Marketplace location. Mark Antonation

Comida Cantina

3350 Brighton Boulevard, 303-296-2747

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, 303-484-1632

Rayme Rosello launched the pink Comida truck in 2010, peddling tacos and other Mexican eats in Boulder County before tackling Denver. Now with restaurants at the Source and Stanley Marketplace, Comida Cantina is in the spotlight of two of the city's top dining destinations. The food's as good as it was when the truck was rolling through town, but the restaurants are even better — because now we can pig out on tacos while sipping Comida's thirst-quenching margaritas and other tequila-infused concoctions.