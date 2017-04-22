menu

The Ten Most Recent Bars and Restaurants to Open in Denver

Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 6:55 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Focaccia di Recco straight out of the oven at Cattivella. The focaccia is stuffed with prosciutto and crescenza cheese and finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a nest of arugula.EXPAND
Focaccia di Recco straight out of the oven at Cattivella. The focaccia is stuffed with prosciutto and crescenza cheese and finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a nest of arugula.
Mark Antonation
The variety and volume of new bars and restaurants have kept up the pace so far this spring, with Italian, Korean and Ethiopian restaurants joining speakeasies, barbecue joints and bakeries on the Denver dining scene. Here are the ten most recent bars and restaurants to open in and around Denver, along with links to our original stories.

Cattivella is the first restaurant to open in Eastbridge Stapleton.EXPAND
Cattivella is the first restaurant to open in Eastbridge Stapleton.
Mark Antonation

Cattivella Set to Open Today as Eastbridge Stapleton's First Restaurant

Candied Tender Belly bacon goes great with Black Shirt's beers.EXPAND
Candied Tender Belly bacon goes great with Black Shirt's beers.
Mark Antonation

Black Shirt Brewing Elevates Its Game With a Beer-Inspired Pizza Restaurant

A smoked Manhattan in progress.EXPAND
A smoked Manhattan in progress.
Mark Antonation

Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street

Feel the heft of Jack's street burger.EXPAND
Feel the heft of Jack's street burger.
Mark Antonation

Jack's Uptown Grille Opens in Former P17 Space

Morning Collective offers two meals in one — or you can just eat it all at once.EXPAND
Morning Collective offers two meals in one — or you can just eat it all at once.
Mark Antonation

Morning Collective Begins Breakfast and Lunch Service Today on South Broadway

Navajo tacos come with a choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, shrimp or Southwestern veggies.EXPAND
Navajo tacos come with a choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, shrimp or Southwestern veggies.
Danielle Lirette

First Look: Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club Open at New Maven Hotel Downtown

Smokin' Dave's comes to Denver from Estes Park.
Smokin' Dave's comes to Denver from Estes Park.
Mark Antonation

Smokin' Dave's Barbecue Comes to Denver From Estes Park

Once again, you can relax and enjoy the food and hospitality at Ras Kassa's.
Once again, you can relax and enjoy the food and hospitality at Ras Kassa's.
Facebook/Ras Kassa's

Ras Kassa's Returns With New Boulder County Ethiopian Restaurant

Aurora gets a new Korean restaurant.
Aurora gets a new Korean restaurant.
Laura Shunk

Korean Barbecue Parlor Shin Myung Gwan Replaces Sae Jong Kwan

This ham-and-cheese croissant is one reason to head to Hinman's.
This ham-and-cheese croissant is one reason to head to Hinman's.
Facebook/Hinman's Bakery

Hinman's Bakery Unveils New Retail Shop Just in Time for Pi Day

Cattivella
More Info
More Info

10195 E. 29th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80238

303-645-6779

cattivelladenver.com

Black Shirt Brewing
More Info
More Info

3719 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-993-2799

www.blackshirtbrewingco.com/index.php

Millers & Rossi
More Info
More Info

3542 Walnut St.
Denver, Colorado 80205

720-257-5342

millersandrossi.com

Morning Collective
More Info
More Info

2160 S. Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80210

303-953-9943

facebook.com/Morning-Collective-375047956191873

Kachina Southwestern Grill
More Info
More Info

1890 Wazee St.
Denver, Colorado 80202

kachinadenver.com

Smokin' Dave's
More Info
More Info

1551 Cortez St.
Denver, Colorado 80221

303-430-7427

www.smokindavesbbq.com

Ras Kassa's Ethiopian Restaurant
More Info
More Info

802 S. Public Rd.
Lafayette, CO 80026

303-604-6885

raskassas.com

Shin Myung Gwan
More Info
More Info

2680 S. Havana St.
Aurora, Colorado 80014

303-751-7787

www.shinmyungbbq.com

Hinman's Bakery
More Info
More Info

4850 E. 39th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80207

303-287-3431

www.facebook.com/hinmansbakery

