The Ten Most Recent Bars and Restaurants to Open in Denver
|
Focaccia di Recco straight out of the oven at Cattivella. The focaccia is stuffed with prosciutto and crescenza cheese and finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a nest of arugula.
Mark Antonation
The variety and volume of new bars and restaurants have kept up the pace so far this spring, with Italian, Korean and Ethiopian restaurants joining speakeasies, barbecue joints and bakeries on the Denver dining scene. Here are the ten most recent bars and restaurants to open in and around Denver, along with links to our original stories.
|
Cattivella is the first restaurant to open in Eastbridge Stapleton.
Mark Antonation
Cattivella Set to Open Today as Eastbridge Stapleton's First Restaurant
|
Candied Tender Belly bacon goes great with Black Shirt's beers.
Mark Antonation
Black Shirt Brewing Elevates Its Game With a Beer-Inspired Pizza Restaurant
|
A smoked Manhattan in progress.
Mark Antonation
Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street
|
Feel the heft of Jack's street burger.
Mark Antonation
Jack's Uptown Grille Opens in Former P17 Space
|
Morning Collective offers two meals in one — or you can just eat it all at once.
Mark Antonation
Morning Collective Begins Breakfast and Lunch Service Today on South Broadway
|
Navajo tacos come with a choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, shrimp or Southwestern veggies.
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club Open at New Maven Hotel Downtown
|
Smokin' Dave's comes to Denver from Estes Park.
Mark Antonation
Smokin' Dave's Barbecue Comes to Denver From Estes Park
Ras Kassa's Returns With New Boulder County Ethiopian Restaurant
|
Aurora gets a new Korean restaurant.
Laura Shunk
Korean Barbecue Parlor Shin Myung Gwan Replaces Sae Jong Kwan
Hinman's Bakery Unveils New Retail Shop Just in Time for Pi Day
Related Locations
10195 E. 29th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80238
3719 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205
www.blackshirtbrewingco.com/index.php
3542 Walnut St.
Denver, Colorado 80205
2160 S. Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80210
facebook.com/Morning-Collective-375047956191873
1890 Wazee St.
Denver, Colorado 80202
1551 Cortez St.
Denver, Colorado 80221
802 S. Public Rd.
Lafayette, CO 80026
2680 S. Havana St.
Aurora, Colorado 80014
4850 E. 39th Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80207
www.facebook.com/hinmansbakery
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!