The Ten Most Recent Bars and Restaurants to Open in Denver

Focaccia di Recco straight out of the oven at Cattivella. The focaccia is stuffed with prosciutto and crescenza cheese and finished with a drizzle of olive oil and a nest of arugula. Mark Antonation

The variety and volume of new bars and restaurants have kept up the pace so far this spring, with Italian, Korean and Ethiopian restaurants joining speakeasies, barbecue joints and bakeries on the Denver dining scene. Here are the ten most recent bars and restaurants to open in and around Denver, along with links to our original stories.

Cattivella is the first restaurant to open in Eastbridge Stapleton. Mark Antonation

Cattivella Set to Open Today as Eastbridge Stapleton's First Restaurant

Candied Tender Belly bacon goes great with Black Shirt's beers. Mark Antonation

Black Shirt Brewing Elevates Its Game With a Beer-Inspired Pizza Restaurant

A smoked Manhattan in progress. Mark Antonation

Millers & Rossi Combines Art Gallery and Speakeasy on Walnut Street

Feel the heft of Jack's street burger. Mark Antonation

Jack's Uptown Grille Opens in Former P17 Space

Morning Collective offers two meals in one — or you can just eat it all at once. Mark Antonation

Morning Collective Begins Breakfast and Lunch Service Today on South Broadway

Navajo tacos come with a choice of chicken, pork, beef, duck, shrimp or Southwestern veggies. Danielle Lirette

First Look: Kachina and Poka Lola Social Club Open at New Maven Hotel Downtown

Smokin' Dave's comes to Denver from Estes Park. Mark Antonation

Smokin' Dave's Barbecue Comes to Denver From Estes Park

Once again, you can relax and enjoy the food and hospitality at Ras Kassa's. Facebook/ Ras Kassa's

Ras Kassa's Returns With New Boulder County Ethiopian Restaurant

Aurora gets a new Korean restaurant. Laura Shunk

Korean Barbecue Parlor Shin Myung Gwan Replaces Sae Jong Kwan

This ham-and-cheese croissant is one reason to head to Hinman's. Facebook/ Hinman's Bakery

Hinman's Bakery Unveils New Retail Shop Just in Time for Pi Day