 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
DeSteeg's entrance is in the back.EXPAND
DeSteeg's entrance is in the back.
DeSteeg Brewing

DeSteeg Brewing Has Been Sold; New Owners Will Make Changes

Jonathan Shikes | October 20, 2017 | 8:56am
AA

Craig Rothgery, who founded tiny DeSteeg Brewing in 2013 in an alley off of North Tennyson Street, has sold the operation to a pair of Denverites who had always wanted to open a brewery.

Longtime friends Ken Klispie and Tom Martinez bought DeSteeg on October 1. They plan to ramp up production of DeSteeg’s experimental beers and to add a second brand, called Blind Faith Brewing, which they hope to distribute to bars and restaurants around town, along with DeSteeg's beers. Blind Faith will focus on the Belgian monastic, or Trappist, brewing tradition of making dubbels, tripels and quads.

Related Stories

The name is partially a nod to Martinez, who worked in inventory management for Coors Distribution Company for twelve years before suffering health problems in late 2016 that resulted in him losing his sight; because he is now blind, the brewery will be retrofitted so that he can work both in the taproom and the brewhouse. The name also honors their religious faith, which forms the basis for their friendship, Klispie says.

“We are both beer geeks, love the craft and we love creating beers. Tom is a level-two Cicerone and a BJCP judge. He has a great palate, and he likes to focus on execution and the process of of being able to repeat a recipe over and over — consistency and quality,” Klispie says. “For me, I’m more similar to Craig [Rothgery] because I like to brew different things and experimentation.”

DeSteeg Brewing Has Been Sold; New Owners Will Make Changes
Ken Klispie (left) and Tom Martinez now own DeSteeg Brewing.

Eventually, Klispie and Martinez would like to find a second location where they can expand on the Blind Faith concept while keeping DeSteeg as is.

DeSteeg (which means “the alley" in Dutch) was one of Denver’s most unusual breweries when it opened four-and-a-half years ago because of its hidden entrance in the alley off of 44th Avenue and Tennyson Street; it didn’t even put its name on the sign. With room for only 33 people inside and a tiny 1.5-barrel brewing system, the brewery truly fit the designation of nanobrewer.

Klispie acknowledges the small size and the lack of a street-front and parking — not to mention endless construction in the area — but he says locals know it is there and that he is planning to begin marketing the brewery more, focusing on distribution in particular.

“We just like the feel of it,” he says.

DeSteeg is part of a small wave of breweries that have been sold in Colorado in recent months. Earlier this week, North Carolina's Thirsty Monk bought Deep Draft Brewing in Denver. Several other breweries in Boulder, Parker, Fort Collins and Dillon have also changed hands.

 
Jonathan Shikes is a Denver native who writes about business and beer for Westword.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >