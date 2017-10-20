DeSteeg Brewing Has Been Sold; New Owners Will Make Changes

Craig Rothgery, who founded tiny DeSteeg Brewing in 2013 in an alley off of North Tennyson Street, has sold the operation to a pair of Denverites who had always wanted to open a brewery.

Longtime friends Ken Klispie and Tom Martinez bought DeSteeg on October 1. They plan to ramp up production of DeSteeg’s experimental beers and to add a second brand, called Blind Faith Brewing, which they hope to distribute to bars and restaurants around town, along with DeSteeg's beers. Blind Faith will focus on the Belgian monastic, or Trappist, brewing tradition of making dubbels, tripels and quads.

The name is partially a nod to Martinez, who worked in inventory management for Coors Distribution Company for twelve years before suffering health problems in late 2016 that resulted in him losing his sight; because he is now blind, the brewery will be retrofitted so that he can work both in the taproom and the brewhouse. The name also honors their religious faith, which forms the basis for their friendship, Klispie says.