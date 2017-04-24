The Nine Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, April 24-28

Take a seat at the Alamo Drafthouse for its Last of the Mohicans beer dinner. Danielle Lirette

A duo of cheese nights, a pair of tequila dinners, a world-renowned chef, Daniel Day-Lewis, and watching naked people get painted while you munch on pancakes at 2 a.m.: You can't make this stuff up. Dive into the weird, wild world of Denver food events for the week of April 24-28. And don't forget to make dinner resevations for Thursday night — one of the biggest nights of the year for culinary fundraisers.

What cheese has a bit of an alcohol problem? Livarot, of course! Westword file photo

Monday, April 24

Who loves a good, cheesy pun? We do, and so do the folks at Strange Craft Beer Company, who are hosting A Strange Cheese Incident tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the brewery, located at 1330 Zuni Street. You'll get five Strange brews and five cheeses provided by the Truffle Cheese Shop; tickets are $25 and can be had at eventbrite.com or at the brewery. There are sure to be some natural pairings, because after all, what does cheese like to drink? Morbier, of course!

What's a cannibal's favorite cheese? Limb-urger, of course! Jon Marsh

Tuesday, April 25

Expand on your love of meltable dairy products by taking a cheese-making class at Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria tonight. Learn to make ricotta, mozzarella and crème fraîche (technically not a cheese, but still delicious, so we'll give it a pass) while enjoying a glass of wine from Lala's excellent selection and some cheese-centric dishes. Class runs from 4 to 5 p.m. and is just $20; call 303-861-9463 for reservations. Our only quibble? Too bad you won't learn how to make Jay Z's favorite — Brieoncé, of course!

Before Daniel Day-Lewis was a grizzled, gaunt Abraham Lincoln, he played a floridly romantic, pre-Revolutionary War faux Indian with cheekbones that could cut diamonds. Join the Alamo Drafhouse, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton, for a flashback to Sir Day-Lewis's early career and a hearty meal at The Last of the Mohicans Beer Dinner with Left Hand Brewing Co. The fun begins at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $50, which includes four meat-forward courses, four fine ales and 112 minutes of flowing hair and the most sentimental take on the French and Indian War ever to hit the silver screen. You can nab tickets at Alamo's website.

The Rackhouse Pub hosts The Blue Bench Thing tonight. Danielle Lirette

Wednesday, April 26

The Rackhouse Pub, 2875 Blake Street, will be hosting The Blue Bench Thing tonight from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event benefits The Blue Bench, a local nonprofit dedicated to eliminating sexual assault and reducing its impact on individuals. For $50, you'll receive drinks, heavy appetizers, access to a silent auction and live music. Purchase tickets and find out more about the organization at the Blue Bench website.

