 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Brutal Poodle makes a rich and satisfying beef brisket pho.EXPAND
The Brutal Poodle makes a rich and satisfying beef brisket pho.
Mark Antonation

Dish of the Week: The Brutal Poodle's Brutal Noodle

Mark Antonation | January 15, 2018 | 6:54am
AA

Quick: Name a food that rhymes with "poodle." If you came up with "noodle," you're on the right track to hunting down one of the most intriguing menu items at the Brutal Poodle, a new bar and grill with a decidedly goofy name at 1967 South Broadway. (And if you thought "strudel," you're on your own this week.)

The Brutal Poodle took over the former home of the Overland — originally opened by rocker Nathaniel Rateliff, among others — and also has a local music connection: Members of the band Son Survivor launched the joint last November, naming it after a nursery-rhyme-themed metal band that never came to be. Menu items keep up the vicious canine theme, with Poodle Bites (cornbread-battered slices of smoked sausage), a Brutal burger and, most surprisingly, a beefy bowl of pho called the Brutal Noodle.

Related Stories

A neighborhood bar decorated with pictures of dogs dressed up as rock stars is an unlikely location for any kind of Vietnamese-inspired grub, much less a rich and complex bowl loaded with rice noodles and house-smoked brisket. The secret is in the broth (labeled "bone broth" on the menu), which packs a punch of star anise, onion and other spices, along with deep beefy flavor. The soup is a little murkier than at standard pho shops, but the flavors are distinct and potent — and a customary side of basil, jalapeño, bean sprouts and lime lets you doctor up your bowl to just the right spicy, tangy, herbal blend. Hoisin and sambal sauces come along too, in case you need a little sweetness or heat.

Dig your canines into these Poodle Bites.EXPAND
Dig your canines into these Poodle Bites.
Mark Antonation

But if you're in the mood for slightly more standard bar fare, those Poodle Bites should do the trick. The light and crackly batter is kicked up with jalapeños, making for spicy, smoky bites like mini corn dogs, only with a more satisfying sausage center — complete with whole-grain mustard aioli for dipping.

You may balk at the name, but the Brutal Poodle is serving up more than just dog chow; other options include surf-and-turf chile rellenos, a spicy take on chicken and waffles, and a solid bowl of green chile.

The Brutal Poodle is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., serving lunch and dinner.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >