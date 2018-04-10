Dish of the Week: Savory Cannoli at Grammy's Italian Goodies

We're in Denver, so let's get one thing straight: Cannoli can be the familiar crunchy Italian dessert made with sweet ricotta piped into deep-fried tubes, or they can be bready rolls stuffed with meat. Sometimes you'll see them sold in old-school Italian joints as "canoli," but Grammy's Italian Goodies, at 4601 Harlan Street in Wheat Ridge, keeps the extra "n" in its hand-sized cannoli.

Grammy's started out as little more than a booth selling homemade cookies at Lakewood's annual Festival Italiano, but expanded to a counter-service restaurant and bakery three years ago. Along with pizzas, pasta and a vast selection of baked goods (especially around holidays like Christmas and Easter), the tiny restaurant makes two kinds of savory cannoli. The first is called Jeff's Original and is made with fresh bread dough wrapped around Polidori sausage. The second is known as the Meatball Madness, which tucks two juicy meatballs inside the same housemade dough. Both versions also include mozzarella cheese and strips of green chile inside the roll, giving distinct Denver flair to the Italian-American treats.