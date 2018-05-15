Dish of the Week (With Recipe!): Kanpachi Tartare at Bamboo Sushi

Sometimes a dish is so striking in its beauty and seeming simplicity that it evokes an emotional response before you even taste it. Such is the case with the kanpachi tartare at Bamboo Sushi (2715 17th Street). The carefully arranged row of diced fish, fruit segments, edible flowers and free-form rice crisps on a matte-finish oval platter could be a haiku waiting to be deciphered or the bars of a musical score that have yet to be played. Disrupting the pattern on the plate to scoop up a bite seems too hasty a move for the serene composition — but this is food, after all, and it's meant to be eaten.

Bright bursts of grape and orange mingle with the fresh kanpachi. Hints of lemon, chiles and herbs add subtle back notes, but the meatiness of the fish is still the focus of the dish. While there's certainly a lot going on, this dish is an exercise in restraint, and makes you wonder exactly how executive chef Jin Soo Yang manages to pack in so many disparate elements without overwhelming the delicate seafood. The trick is a few carefully selected ingredients — lemon-infused oil, a Japanese condiment called yuzu kosho, tiny leaves of fresh chervil — which each add a distinct element.

Kanpachi is a muscular fish with firm flesh, but the flavor itself is quite mild. Citrus generally balances the oiliness of fish, but too much can overwhelm, so Bamboo adds small pieces of orange for mild acidity and lemon oil to carry the flavor of the lemon zest without additional acidity. (Bamboo uses agrumato lemon oil, in which whole lemons and olives are crushed together to produce the oil.)