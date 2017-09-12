DIY Takeout Shows You How to Make Denver's Favorites at Home

In his DIY Takeout series, Nick Evans has been chowing down on great takeout food around Denver and then reverse-engineering his favorites at home to come up with recipes for home cooks. Check out his videos on how to make everything from a Chipotle burrito to Smashburger to a Biker Jim's hot dog, compiled here with links to his full recipes. Enjoy!
How to Re-create Chipotle's Perfect Burrito
We can't fault you for being addicted to Chipotle's burritos, those perfect little carb, protein and flavor bombs. But at least consider all the money you're spending on them. This month, Nick, our takeout-to-make-at-home master, dives into the Chipotle chicken burrito. His version is just as delicious and a fraction of the cost.
Customize Thai Monkey Club's Pad Thai at Home
Thai Monkey Club, with locations at 102 South Broadway and 406 East Colfax Avenue, makes some legit pad Thai with a complex, powerful sauce and a customizable heat level. Can we replicate the dish at home? Here, Nick shows you how to make a tasty homemade pad Thai with a few Asian ingredients that can be found at most grocery stores or specialty markets.
Smashburger's Colorado Burger for the Home Cook
Burgers are easy to make at home, even if you don't have an outdoor grill. In fact, if you want to cook them up the way Smashburger does, you'll want to use a searing-hot pan. Here's how Nick reconstructs the popular Colorado Burger from Smashburger.
Keep It Simple for Royal Rooster's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Royal Rooster has perfected the art of the fried chicken sandwich. But can we make a good version at home? Obviously, frying the chicken properly is key. Check out the technique for nailing a good, juicy fried chicken thigh, and for rest of the sandwich, keep it simple! Pickles, good lettuce, a spicy mayo, and a decent soft bun is all you need.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Torta Grill's Enrique Torta for the Home Cook
Tortas represent Mexican street food at its most fun — all the ingredients that make burritos and tacos delicious in hefty sandwich form. Torta Grill is one of the best torta purveyors in town, and even its vegetarian special is a spicy, cheesy mess worth craving. Here's how to make it at home.
Biker Jim's Wild-Boar Sausage Dog — and Don't Skip the Cream Cheese
The Biker Jim's wild-boar sausage is a unique combination of sweet, tangy, rich and tasty. While it's always worth a stop if you happen to be by Coors Field, you can also easily make these at home. Just follow our simple steps, and get ready to enjoy one of the best damn dogs in Denver.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!