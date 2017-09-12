 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Nick Evans takes a big bite out of a Smashburger burger — strictly for research purposes, of course.EXPAND
Nick Evans takes a big bite out of a Smashburger burger — strictly for research purposes, of course.
Westword

DIY Takeout Shows You How to Make Denver's Favorites at Home

Westword Staff | September 12, 2017 | 2:55pm
AA

In his DIY Takeout series, Nick Evans has been chowing down on great takeout food around Denver and then reverse-engineering his favorites at home to come up with recipes for home cooks. Check out his videos on how to make everything from a Chipotle burrito to Smashburger to a Biker Jim's hot dog, compiled here with links to his full recipes. Enjoy!

How to Re-create Chipotle's Perfect Burrito
We can't fault you for being addicted to Chipotle's burritos, those perfect little carb, protein and flavor bombs. But at least consider all the money you're spending on them. This month, Nick, our takeout-to-make-at-home master, dives into the Chipotle chicken burrito. His version is just as delicious and a fraction of the cost.

Customize Thai Monkey Club's Pad Thai at Home
Thai Monkey Club, with locations at 102 South Broadway and 406 East Colfax Avenue, makes some legit pad Thai with a complex, powerful sauce and a customizable heat level. Can we replicate the dish at home? Here, Nick shows you how to make a tasty homemade pad Thai with a few Asian ingredients that can be found at most grocery stores or specialty markets.

Smashburger's Colorado Burger for the Home Cook
Burgers are easy to make at home, even if you don't have an outdoor grill. In fact, if you want to cook them up the way Smashburger does, you'll want to use a searing-hot pan. Here's how Nick reconstructs the popular Colorado Burger from Smashburger.

Keep It Simple for Royal Rooster's Fried Chicken Sandwich
Royal Rooster has perfected the art of the fried chicken sandwich. But can we make a good version at home? Obviously, frying the chicken properly is key. Check out the technique for nailing a good, juicy fried chicken thigh, and for rest of the sandwich, keep it simple! Pickles, good lettuce, a spicy mayo, and a decent soft bun is all you need.

Torta Grill's Enrique Torta for the Home Cook
Tortas represent Mexican street food at its most fun — all the ingredients that make burritos and tacos delicious in hefty sandwich form. Torta Grill is one of the best torta purveyors in town, and even its vegetarian special is a spicy, cheesy mess worth craving. Here's how to make it at home.

Biker Jim's Wild-Boar Sausage Dog — and Don't Skip the Cream Cheese
The Biker Jim's wild-boar sausage is a unique combination of sweet, tangy, rich and tasty. While it's always worth a stop if you happen to be by Coors Field, you can also easily make these at home. Just follow our simple steps, and get ready to enjoy one of the best damn dogs in Denver.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >