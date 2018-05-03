DIY Takeout: A Pinche Queso Taco You Can Make for Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is this Saturday (May 5 — but you knew that, right?), so you know I have to make a classic taco at home this weekend — and you can, too. To find my inspiration, I stopped at Tacos Tequila Whiskey (1514 York Street) for some takeout tacos. The cantina, formerly known as Pinche Taqueria, also has locations at 215 East Seventh Avenue and 3300 West 32nd Avenue. I like ALL of their tacos, but many of them would be tough to re-create at home because of hours-long braising and complicated sauces. The first taco on the menu, the queso a la plancha, is an easy one and one that every street-taco lover should know.

Essentially, it's a grilled cheese taco, but you have to use the right kind of cheese — cotija — and you have to almost burn it. Not actually burn the cheese — but almost. It's a fine line, but if you can nail it, you'll be well rewarded.

To show off the beautiful char and taste of the cheese, keep the rest of the toppings simple. Tacos Tequila Whiskey serves it with just avocado and a salsa verde, but I also like to add some pickled onions for a little extra crunch. You can make it your own using the liquid from a jar of pickled jalapeños.