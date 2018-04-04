DIY Takeout: Skip the Shake Shack Line and Make Your Own Shack Burger

Shack Shake recently opened in Denver, so I ventured over to brave the line and try a burger. The line was out the door and almost around the corner on a brisk Tuesday during lunch, but the company runs a tight ship there and I was surprised how fast I was able to order and eat.

The burger itself is great; they are griddle-cooked and have a nice crust on them. The care that goes into assembling each burger is evident as well; each one looks just like the photo — which is abnormal for a burger joint.

But this isn't a Shake Shack ad. I'm here to help you skip the line and get reallllly close to Shake Shack's standard cheeseburger at home. While the company uses a special blend of beef for its burgers, I found that a good Angus ground beef which a high fat content will get the job done just fine.