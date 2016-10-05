DIY Takeout: Smashburger's Colorado Burger Is Deliciously Easy to Make

We've all been there: You crave that specific dish from that specific place, but maybe it's too expensive or you just don't feel like getting in the car and going out to get it. But you've definitely got a hankering...

DIY Takeout to the rescue! Every few weeks, I'll explore a local Denver takeout place, grab one of its signature dishes, reverse-engineer that dish, and teach you how to make it at home. Occasionally, I'll take some shortcuts (I'm not making my own chipotle buns, people), but trust me: The result will always be delicious food.

Check out the first DIY Takeout above for a guide to making Smashburger's popular Colorado Burger at home! Hint: It's not that hard, and you'll save yourself a few bucks.

Keep reading for the recipe:

EXPAND The homemade version of the Colorado Burger. Nick Evans

Homemade Smashburger Recipe

Makes 3 burgers

Total Time: 15 minutes

1 pound ground beef, 15-20 percent fat content

1 teaspoon neutral oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon coarse black pepper

2 roasted Hatch chiles, chopped (or substitute one small can of roasted green chiles)

3 slices cheddar cheese

3 slices pepper jack cheese

Fresh tomato

Fresh lettuce

3 brioche buns

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon adobo sauce (from a can of chipotle chiles)

Directions:

1. Heat a sturdy cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Divide beef into three six-ounce balls, loosely packed.

2. Add a tiny drizzle of neutral oil to the skillet and add one beef portion. Sprinkle beef with salt and pepper. Cover beef with foil and use a bowl to press on the burger for 15 seconds. Remove bowl and foil and flip.

3. Season second side of burger with salt and pepper, return foil and bowl, and press (not super hard) for another 15 seconds. Remove bowl and foil.

4. Add green chiles to burger and top with both cheeses. Cover burger with bowl and let the burger steam for 30-45 seconds until cheese is nicely melted.

5. Meanwhile, stir together mayo with adobo sauce from chipotle can.

6. When cheese is melted, move burger to a toasted bun. Top burger with tomatoes and lettuce and slather top bun with chipotle mayo. Serve immediately!

Have an idea for a dish to re-create for DIY Takeout? Leave a comment or e-mail cafe@westword.com.

