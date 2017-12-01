DIY Takeout: A Spicy White Pie Like Pizzeria Locale's at Home

Who doesn't love a good pizza? I recently went to Pizzeria Locale at 550 Broadway and tried one of the fast-casual restaurant's most popular pizzas: a spicy chicken white pie. It was really good, and surprisingly fast. It only took five or six minutes for the line to build and cook up a fresh pie for me; I loved the crust that results from the domed Italian oven.

Of course, I wanted to know if you could easily reproduce this pizza at home. It turns out you can get really close; if you wanted a bunch of these pizzas, you could save some serious money by doing it at home. If you have time, you could even make homemade dough, but using store-bought dough is also fine.

This is a traditional white pie, which means the base layers are just olive oil, Parmesan cheese and basil, but I cooked the chicken in marinara to add a little tomato sauce to the pie.