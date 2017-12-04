 


DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe served breakfast and lunch for four years at Ninth and Lincoln.
DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe served breakfast and lunch for four years at Ninth and Lincoln.
Westword

DJ's Closes Golden Triangle and Berkeley Cafes

Westword Staff | December 4, 2017 | 2:30pm
AA

Customers looking for a hot breakfast and a cup of coffee at DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe (865 Lincoln Street) this morning were instead greeted by a note on the door explaining that the breakfast eatery is now closed. The sign reads: "Thanks again for making the last 12 years of our lives so great," an indication that the original DJ's Berkeley Cafe, at 3838 Tennyson Street, is also closed.

The 9th Avenue Cafe was the second DJ's opened by brothers Jason and Devin Stallings; the Berkeley original launched in 2005, and the Golden Triangle cafe followed in 2013. The brothers also briefly ran a third DJ's at East Colfax Avenue and Eudora Street that closed earlier this year.

A sign in the window at DJ's thanks customers for the past twelve years.
A sign in the window at DJ's thanks customers for the past twelve years.
Westword

The stretch of Lincoln Street that runs through the Golden Triangle has been a difficult area for restaurants. There are still vacancies where Dazzle and Opal moved out across the street, and the space that once held the original Spicy Pickle (which was most recently home to the RT Cafe) is being converted into a cannabis dispensary.

