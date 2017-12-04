DJ's Closes Golden Triangle and Berkeley Cafes

Customers looking for a hot breakfast and a cup of coffee at DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe (865 Lincoln Street) this morning were instead greeted by a note on the door explaining that the breakfast eatery is now closed. The sign reads: "Thanks again for making the last 12 years of our lives so great," an indication that the original DJ's Berkeley Cafe, at 3838 Tennyson Street, is also closed.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The 9th Avenue Cafe was the second DJ's opened by brothers Jason and Devin Stallings; the Berkeley original launched in 2005, and the Golden Triangle cafe followed in 2013. The brothers also briefly ran a third DJ's at East Colfax Avenue and Eudora Street that closed earlier this year.
The stretch of Lincoln Street that runs through the Golden Triangle has been a difficult area for restaurants. There are still vacancies where Dazzle and Opal moved out across the street, and the space that once held the original Spicy Pickle (which was most recently home to the RT Cafe) is being converted into a cannabis dispensary.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!