DJ's Closes Golden Triangle and Berkeley Cafes

Customers looking for a hot breakfast and a cup of coffee at DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe (865 Lincoln Street) this morning were instead greeted by a note on the door explaining that the breakfast eatery is now closed. The sign reads: "Thanks again for making the last 12 years of our lives so great," an indication that the original DJ's Berkeley Cafe, at 3838 Tennyson Street, is also closed.

The 9th Avenue Cafe was the second DJ's opened by brothers Jason and Devin Stallings; the Berkeley original launched in 2005, and the Golden Triangle cafe followed in 2013. The brothers also briefly ran a third DJ's at East Colfax Avenue and Eudora Street that closed earlier this year.

EXPAND A sign in the window at DJ's thanks customers for the past twelve years. Westword