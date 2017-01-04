menu

DJ's Cafe Adds Third Outpost in Former Red Octave Space on East Colfax

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 10:55 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
DJ's Cafe moves in where Red Octave went silent.EXPAND
The first new restaurant of 2017 isn't exactly new to Denver. Instead, it's a new location of a familiar breakfast eatery. DJ's Colfax Cafe opened on January 2 at 1490 Eudora Street in the restaurant space that most recently held Red Octave. This marks the third DJ's, following the original DJ's Berkeley Cafe at 3838 Tennyson Street and the newer DJ's Ninth Avenue Cafe at 865 Lincoln Street.

Brothers Jason and Devin Stallings launched the first DJ's in 2006 and added their second in 2013. Both spots offer breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch in a cozy setting, so the move to what appears to be a much larger restaurant space (which once housed the sprawling Cork House Broker and, before that, the Cork House and Tante Louise) seems a little out of step for the DJ's M.O. But it turns out the building has been divided into two separate entities and the Stallings have set up shop in the south half, where a mid-sized bar and a large patio prove to be just the right configuration.

Jason Stallings notes that the hours and menu for the new cafe are the same as at the other locations; service includes an espresso bar, specialty teas, free wi-fi and a full bar, though the brothers are still waiting for final liquor-license approval from the state. Also in the works is a permanent outdoor sign, which Jason says should be installed next week. In the meantime, look for the temporary DJ's banner out front.

"We're targeting Park Hill,  Stapleton and Lowry," he says. So if you live in those neighborhoods, you've got a new — but tried-and-true — breakfast and lunch stop. DJ's Colfax is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword. He explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
DJ's Colfax Cafe
1490 Eudora St.
Denver, Colorado 80220

720-541-7467

breakfastdenver.co

