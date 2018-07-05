Ten Best Dog-Friendly Denver Patios and Beer Gardens

Who says you can't have your puppy and an alfresco lunch at the same time? While city regulations prevent restaurants from welcoming man's best friend inside, Denver gives a pass to some patio and outdoor spaces. Feel free to bring your pooch along for a bite and a beer this summer at these ten dog-friendly spots.

Banded Oak Brewing Company

470 Broadway

720-479-8033

The patio of Will Curtin's brewery and tap house is spacious and uncluttered, both welcome features when it comes to having your animal at your side. Sip a cold American IPA laced with sweet Crenshaw melon, a refreshing blood-orange gose or one of head brewer Chris Kirk's barrel-aged beers. Not a bad way to spend the day or evening, and most Saturdays the venue hosts a food truck so you can dine while your pooch enjoys the shade.

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Call to Arms Brewing Company

4526 Tennyson Street

720-328-8258

Prepare to sit back and enjoy craft beer on the patio with your pooch at this charming Berkeley brewery. There are three long, twenty-person tables to sit at, tacos and pizza to be had next door at Mas Kaos, and treats for your dog right there in the taproom. With more than a dozen rotating brews on tap and cold Colorado water in the dog bowls outside, neither hound nor human will go thirsty at Call to Arms, which is exactly how owners Jesse Brookstein, Jon Cross and Chris Bell want it.

EXPAND Beers inside, your dog outside. Linnea Covington

Denver Beer Co.

1695 Platte Street

303-433-2739

It shouldn't surprise anyone that owners Charlie Berger and Patrick Crawford's seven-barrel brewhouse downtown would have room for dogs; after all, it boasts 3,400 square feet. The outdoor biergarten is where it's at, though, and the place for you and your puppy to relax with a cold pint of Princess Yum Yum or a Graham Cracker Porter. People-watch while munching on giant Bavarian-style pretzels or something from one of the weekly rotating food trucks, a lineup that includes El Gallo Blanco (Wednesdays), Basic Kneads Pizza (Thursdays), and Coastal Summit Fish Tacos (Saturdays), to name a few.

The patio of GB Fish & Chips in the Sloan's Lake area of Edgewater. GB Fish & Chips

GB Fish and Chips

2175 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

303-232-2128

The crew at this fast-casual fish-and-chips shop in Edgewater love dogs so much, they suggest bringing all the dogs — ours, our friends', our neighbors' and so on. The dog-friendly patio looks out toward Sloan's Lake, and between the view and the employee enthusiasm, bringing your pup feels just as good as downing a hearty basket of British-style fried fish and potatoes. The venue also boasts fried oysters, bangers, meat pies, baked beans, coleslaw and more, plus a great kids' menu, so not only can the family dog come, but the tots can, too.

EXPAND The quaint patio at Great Divide Brewing near Coors Field. Great Divide Brewing Company

Great Divide Brewing Company Barrel Bar

3403 Brighton Boulevard

303-296-9460

Great Divide Brewing Company

2201 Arapahoe Street

303-296-9460

Sometimes the need to wander with your pup proves strong, and at both the Ballpark and RiNo Great Divide locations, you can bring your dog in for a refresher on the patio. Order the newly released HeyDay Modern IPA, the strawberry-rhubarb sour ale or a classic Yeti stout. While you imbibe, nibble something tasty from one of the many food trucks that park during business hours; just don't forget to share some with your four-legged companion before continuing your walk.

Coffee and wine are pouring at this converted Highland bungalow. Highlands Cork & Coffee Facebook page

Highlands Cork & Coffee

3701 West 32nd Avenue

303-477-3382

This cute independent coffee shop in the West Highland neighborhood serves humans and dogs alike, as long as you stay outside on the large garden patio. Order iced coffee, Bhakti chai, wine, beer, a panini or breakfast burrito and enjoy the buzz of the busy neighborhood. It's a great place not only to relax, socialize or work while keeping Fido nearby, but also a hot spot for dog owners, so you just might find man's best friend's best friend lurking by one of the other tables in the cool evening air.

EXPAND The patio at Homegrown Tap & Dough in Washington Park. Homegrown Tap & Dough

Homegrown Tap & Dough

1001 South Gaylord Street

720-459-8736

There's no need to choose between that hankering for stuffed shells with a glass of wine (or a pizza with one of the 21 beers served on tap) and hanging with your dog; at the Washington Park location of this red-sauce joint, you can have both. That is, as long as you're up for sitting on the left side of the patio at one of the charming tables facing the street. And, yes, you can attempt to re-create that scene from Lady and the Tramp by ordering the spicy meatball marinara, though you might want to get your pooch his own bowl — or run the risk of becoming an instant meme.

The patio at Just Be Kitchen in LoHi is great for pooches to party. Just Be Kitchen

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street

303-284-6652

If you head to the back patio of this LoHi paleo restaurant, you can also bring your dog. In fact, owner Jennifer Peters encourages it, since her own pups, Savi and Oreo, like to hang out there as well. The pups also love the paleo dog treats (50 cents each), a great pairing with the paleo human treats that include a grass-fed beef burger, a green goddess salad and a brownie trifle, to name a few. Enjoy alfresco dog dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner (from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.) every day of the week.

Sampling beer on the patio at Ratio Beerworks. Linnea Covington

Ratio Beerworks

2920 Larimer Street

303-997-8288

The outdoor drinking area at Ratio is large and perfect for RiNo-bound imbibers looking to get a pint with their four-legged friends. If you're enjoying a sunny day or cool evening on the patio, you're likely to be joined by an array of canines, from Dalmatians to golden retriever puppies to pocket-sized poodles. Ratio's only request is that people clean up after and keep an eye on their animals. Enjoy the lime gose or the slightly fruity Dear You, a French saison, while indulging in street eats from a rotating selection of food trucks.

EXPAND Recess is an awesome bar — inside and out. Danielle Lirette

Recess Beer Garden

2715 17th Street

720-638-0020

As long as you're not planning to hit this LoHi hot spot after 3 p.m. on Friday or Saturday, then you are welcome to bring your dog. The giant patio outside is perfect for bonding since it's spacious, shady and fully enclosed. Take your fur baby to brunch and get a beermosa made with Avery White Rascal and orange juice and a breakfast burrito filled with eggs, bacon, potatoes, housemade pork green chile and cheese. Or come by for happy hour and get a Moscow mule and a side of tater tots or chili fries.