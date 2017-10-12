Dog Haus Brings Gourmet Sausages and a Biergarten to Stapleton

The Shops at Northfield Stapleton are welcoming a new tenant, the Dog Haus Biergarten, and held a recent ground breaking at 8316 Northfield Boulevard on October 3. Owner and franchisee Jason Bell is planning to open the doors of his second Dog Haus in December; the first location at 12023 East Arapahoe Road in Centennial has been open for two years.
The new Dog Haus, with its tagline "the absolute würst," will be different than its older sibling, with a 700-square-foot biergarten complete with a fire pit so that customers can enjoy the space on cooler days and nights. "This will be Dog Haus’s first biergarten concept in Denver," Bell explains, "and we feel this location is a perfect gathering spot for members of these communities to eat, drink, and enjoy the great Dog Haus vibe and our incredible patio."
Bell will be opening the 2,900-square-foot second metro outpost of this California based hot dog, sausage and burger chain with partner Brett Johnson. "Brett brings a great deal of real-estate knowledge and business acumen with him. This skill set was instrumental in getting us into the Shops at Northfield Stapleton, a community we really wanted to be in," Bell notes.
The Stapleton location will have 24 taps to serve predominately local craft beers along with its full menu of hot dogs, sausages, burgers and shakes. This location will bring the same antibiotic- and hormone-free gourmet meats — vegetarian-fed pork, chicken and beef — that the Dog Haus concept was built on. Fan favorites at the Centennial location — like the Sooo Cali, the Cowboy and the Fonz, all served on grilled Hawaiian rolls — will also be available here. The theme will stay with a fast-casual, counter-service model. Customers will be able to choose from a community table with reclaimed-wood benches or outdoors in the biergarten among seating options. The space will be modern industrial in decor, with the dining room and biergarten separated by a garage door.
There are currently 27 Dog Haus locations nationwide, with the Northfield Stapleton branch making the third in Colorado. The two partners are currently looking into other options in the Denver metro area for further expansion. Johnson describes why he is so passionate about continuing to open Dog Haus franchises: "Maybe it was the uniqueness of the King’s Hawaiian rolls everything is served on, or the great quality of the meats and toppings, but I was hooked. I thought then that this would be a great addition to the Denver market because there is simply nothing else like it."
