Dog Haus Brings Gourmet Sausages and a Biergarten to Stapleton

The Shops at Northfield Stapleton are welcoming a new tenant, the Dog Haus Biergarten, and held a recent ground breaking at 8316 Northfield Boulevard on October 3. Owner and franchisee Jason Bell is planning to open the doors of his second Dog Haus in December; the first location at 12023 East Arapahoe Road in Centennial has been open for two years.

The new Dog Haus, with its tagline "the absolute würst," will be different than its older sibling, with a 700-square-foot biergarten complete with a fire pit so that customers can enjoy the space on cooler days and nights. "This will be Dog Haus’s first biergarten concept in Denver," Bell explains, "and we feel this location is a perfect gathering spot for members of these communities to eat, drink, and enjoy the great Dog Haus vibe and our incredible patio."

Bell will be opening the 2,900-square-foot second metro outpost of this California based hot dog, sausage and burger chain with partner Brett Johnson. "Brett brings a great deal of real-estate knowledge and business acumen with him. This skill set was instrumental in getting us into the Shops at Northfield Stapleton, a community we really wanted to be in," Bell notes.