Hashing It Out at Bear Valley's Doghouse Tavern

What happens when a restaurant group rounds up a few chefs and challenges them to create a new dish? Usually not much. Chefs are great at putting a spin on a dish, reinterpreting a dish, or coming up with a good mash-up. But rarely do we see a whole new dish come together from ingredients at hand with mind-blowing results. This is the happy story of one such dish, and it’s called Bear Valley Hash.

Hiding in the back of the Bear Valley Shopping Center lies a popular neighborhood sports bar called the Doghouse Tavern, at 3100 South Sheridan Boulevard. Inside, the walls are adorned with images of dogs and the atmosphere is laid-back. The Doghouse Tavern opened in August 2009 and is locally owned and operated by Mark Berzins' Little Pub Company.

The menu kept me busy enough that I probably never would have tried the Bear Valley Hash without the insistence of a friend; I’m glad she persuaded me because the culinary gods shined some love on me that day — kind of like the first time you heard "Stairway To Heaven."