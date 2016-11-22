Don't Get Left Out in the Cold in Denver on Thanksgiving

EXPAND There's plenty to gobble at Denver restaurants — including this spread at the Tstreet Roadhouse. Tstreet Roadhouse

So you don't want to cook — or you just can't cook. We get it: Turkey is a tough bird to do right and all those sides just mean more dishes to wash. Instead, head out on the town for some good grub from popular destinations like the Palm Restaurants to out-of-the-ordinary options like vegan buffets at Govinda's or the Dao House. We've got you covered, from your morning coffee to that last piece of pumpkin pie. And while you're at it, check out how some Denver food trucks are giving back to those in need this Thanksgiving.

Dao House

6120 Hwy 7, Estes Park

970-586-4094

If your Thanksgiving weekend plans include a trip to the mountains, consider lunch at this wellness and events center that combines Rocky Mountain lodge ambience with Eastern tranquility. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $32 (or $14 for kids 4 to 11) will land you an all-you-can-eat buffet of local, organic turkey and traditional sides. But that's not all. Vegan entrees and sides are also part of the buffet, so you can eat meatless with baked squash with spinach pesto or roasted tofu with Brussels sprouts.

East Side Kosher Deli

499 South Elm Street

303-322-9862

The East Side Kosher Deli has long been a favorite spot for a wide variety of kosher foods from its deli, market and restaurant. Thanksgiving is no exception; shoppers can choose from family-style or a la carte menus of turkey and all the traditional trimmings to take home. The restaurant itself will be open through lunch with its regular menu.

EXPAND Henry's Tavern is open for Thanksgiving for a traditional dinner or beer-friendly pub fare. Mark Antonation

Henry's Tavern

500 16th Street

720-399-8466

Holiday travelers and downtown residents have a Thanksgiving dinner option on the 16th Street mall as Henry's is offering a traditional Thanksgiving menu from noon to 8 p.m., with turkey, sweet potatoes, brown-butter mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, green-bean casserole and pan gravy for $29.95 for adults and just $7.95 for kids twelve and under. The tavern will also offer its regular menu.

Govinda's Garden Cafe

1400 Cherry Street

303-333-4000

Vegans need a Turkey Day option too, even if turkey isn't on the table. Govinda's is serving its annual Gentle Thanksgiving all-you-can eat buffet from noon to 5 p.m. Options include tofu turkey with stuffing, lentil apple loaf, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, and many other plant-based sides in the holiday tradition — and there's even vegan pumpkin-pecan pie. The base price is $18.95, but kids and seniors over 65 get a discount.

EXPAND There's plenty of room at the Palm for you and your family on Thanksgiving. Courtesy of the Palm Restaurant

Palm Restaurant

1672 Lawrence Street

303-825-7256

Enjoy a posh, old-school Thanksgiving meal at the Palm from noon to 8 p.m. with a three-course dinner. Each of the three courses has several options, like baby kale salad or roasted butternut squash soup for the first course; slow-roasted turkey with a variety of side dishes for the second course; and pecan or pumpkin pie for dessert. Dinner is $59 per person or $24 for children 6 to 12 — and free for children 5 and under. The Palm's regular dinner menu will also be served; reservations are recommended.

