Downpours Gets Into Coffee Roasting to Go With Housemade Pastries

Michael and Maria Hammerquist, the husband-and-wife team behind Downpours Coffee, have seen the Berkeley neighborhood around their coffee shop change drastically in the five years since they opened. In fact, they've seen the city of Denver transform over their years of living here — all of Maria's life and most of Michael's.

Maria's father, Ron, always wanted to have a family business. And as a second-generation Denver resident, he wanted that business to be focused on community. Upon retirement, he decided the best way achieve these goals was through a coffee shop. The location at 3937 Tennyson Street had been home to a slew of businesses, most recently the Winey Bean coffee shop, before the family took over in 2013. The Hammerquists named Downpours after their first date. "It was a torrential rainstorm, and the streets flooded for a brief time," explains Michael. "That's something that's stuck in our mind."

They opened a second Downpours cafe a year and a half ago at 1200 Clayton Street, in what had formerly been a Dazbog and then Genesee Coffee Shop. "We like being part of a neighborhood and going into a building that already has character," says Michael. "We like the quirks that come with a worn-in-shoe type of location." They're on the lookout for a space to become the third Downpours, although Michael admits it's a difficult market in Denver.