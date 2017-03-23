Drizly Stats Indicate That Denver Drinks a Lot — Especially on St. Patrick's Day

EXPAND Many Denverites skipped the St. Paddy's Day liquor store lines in favor of online shopping. Jonathan Shikes

Nick Rellas and Justin Robinson founded Drizly in Boston in 2012 with the goal of making booze shopping easier by partnering with liquor stores to have beer, wine and spirits delivered straight to the homes of Drizly app users. Denver, apparently, has embraced the concept with gusto; numbers over St. Patrick's Day weekend put our city in the top three in purchases where the company operates.

Only New York City and Boston had more Drizly sales on the weekend of March 17-19: pretty impressive considering that the company operates in forty cities across the U.S. and Canada. So Denverites either love the convenience factor of ordering booze online — or we just like booze, period.

According to Drizly's data, the 80202 zip code was responsible for boosting Denver's St. Paddy's Day numbers with additional sales of Irish whiskey and beer. In fact, liquor was the top seller in Denver last weekend, accounting for 37 percent of total sales, compared with about 20 percent on other weekends. During the rest of the year, wine accounts for about 40 pecent of sales, with beer at 30 percent and extras like cocktail ingredients and sodas filling in the remainder.

Drizly also notes that women usually use the app more than men, typically accounting for 55 percent of sales, but over St. Patrick's Day weekend, men hit Drizly hard, accounting for 57 percent of booze purchases.

Throughout the year, Denver almost always ranks in the top three Drizly cities, not bad for our population compared to others. Of course, Coloradans are known for embracing technology and being smart when it comes to online shopping, and apps like Drizly make avoiding a DUI a little easier.

Convenience and booze: we'll toast to that.

