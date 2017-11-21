Upcoming Longmont Distillery Will Use Local and Indigenous Ingredients

As part of the ever-growing trend to use as many local products as possible, the upcoming Dry Land Distillers is planning a whiskey made with Colorado heirloom wheat and a spirit made from prickly-pear cactus. Those will be the first to roll out of the Longmont distillery when the venue launches this coming spring.

"We feel that it’s important to showcase the land that our spirits represent, and using indigenous botanicals is being authentic to that goal," says Nels Wroe, co-founder of Dry Land Distillers. "We’re creating spirits that have never been created before."

Wroe explains that raw materials from the American West that Dry Land is already using or might incorporate include spruce, heirloom sugar beets, dryland barley, millet, quinoa and heirloom maize, for example. "I’m probably most excited about the millet and the maize," he says, adding that he is running fermentation tests and making sample batches right now.