Eat, Drink and Be Scary at Ten Tasty Events in Denver October 31

EXPAND Even the undead have to eat. Aaron Thackeray

Although all of Denver seemed to celebrate Halloween this past weekend, the treats continue today, October 31. And some of the deals are so good, they're downright scary. Keep reading for the delicious details....

Pig out at Mister Tuna. Christopher Morgan

Get all ghouled up for food and frights at Mister Tuna from 8 p.m. to midnight. You can sink your teeth into a free pig roast at 10:30 p.m. All night long, there will be a special late-night menu as well as specially priced Halloween cocktails and drink specials, and DJ TonTon will be spinning spooky beats. For more information, contact Mister Tuna at 303-831-8862.

Bistro Vendome's Monday-movie night will feature showings of Psycho at 5:30 and 8:15 p.m., each accompanied by a three-course meal from chef Brendan Flood. The evening is $55 plus tax and gratuity; call 303-825-3232 or go to bistrovendome.com.

Arrive dressed as either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton at Del Frisco's Grille in Cherry Creek, and get a free namesake burger created just for the holiday: The Donald burger is a well-done prime beef patty with aged cheddar cheese, heirloom tomato and Bibb lettuce on a gold-leaf bun, garnished with a teeny, tiny little pickle, and the Hillary comes wrapped in classified paper and the ingredients are top-secret. Find out more here.

EXPAND The dead will take to the streets tonight. Aaron Thackeray

Both Pizzeria Locale Denver locations will be celebrating Halloween this year by offering free BOO-dino desserts to costumed guests all day. Pizzeria Locale's signature budino is an Italian dessert made of butterscotch pudding topped with layers of caramel, chocolate ganache and whipped cream. For more information, contact the location nearest you.

You can show up at any Snarf's location today dressed as any of the Snarf’s signature logo characters (Sam, Chip and Bev) and receive a free seven-inch sandwich. Contact the Snarf's nearest you or visit eatsnarfs.com for more information.

In celebration of Halloween, all Amante Coffee locations will be offering $1 hot cocoa and steamers for kids as well as pumpkin lattes, Nutella lattes and apple cider for adults. Contact your favorite Amante location for more information.

You can scare up a great deal at Chipotle today when the annual Boorito fundraiser returns. From 3 p.m. to closing, score $3 burritos, bowls, salads and tacos — with $1 from every purchase going directly to the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation — just by showing up in costume. Head over to chipotle.com for more information.

The West End Tavern is throwing an Apocalypse Prom Party for Halloween. Drink specials will run all night long, and there will be a costume contest at 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact West End at 303-444-3535.

Postino WineCafe is offering a special for late-nighters: From 8 p.m. until close on Halloween night, you can get a bruschetta board — with your choice of any four bruschetta, pre-cut and perfect for sharing — along with any bottle of wine (from the “by-the glass” section) for $20. Find out more at postinowinecafe.com.

Hop into Union Station’s Hopdoddy Burger Bar today in costume and get a free draft. And if you happen to be wearing a burger costume, you'll get one of the house burgers for free. Find out more at hopdaddy.com.

