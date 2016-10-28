Eat, Drink and Be Scary at Two Dozen Tasty Events Around Denver October 28-31

EXPAND Even the undead have to eat. Aaron Thackeray

Halloween doesn't officially arrive until Monday, but Denverites will be getting ghoulish all weekend long. Keep reading for our 24 favorite parties and bashes around town, including some deals so good that they're downright scary...and a few events that have nothing to do with the haunted holiday.

Friday, October 28

River North Brewery is bringing together an unlikely pairing during Bach and Beer today. Starting at 7:30 p.m., internationally-recognized cellist Steuart Pincombe will play his program of three Bach cello suites paired with three River North brews. Tickets for the event are sold on a name-your-own-price policy, where you are encouraged to pay what you can afford. For more information, visit musicinfamiliarspaces.com.

The Downtown Aquarium gets in the holiday spirit this weekend during Halloween Fest. Today through Sunday you and the whole family can take part in mad-science experiments, pumpkin-patch painting, a costume contest, trick-or-treating, games, prizes and more. Activities outside the aquarium are free, and kids in costume will get half-price admission on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

ViewHouse in the Ballpark neighborhood kicks off a weekend full of frightful festivities with a Pumpkin Beer Festival today. Stop by for free beer sampling, '90s music and a costume contest with a $1,000 first-place prize. Saturday the horrors continue with more costumes and cocktails, and on Halloween you can shake it during a Silent Disco of the Dead. Visit viewhouse.com for all the details.

Saturday, October 29

The second annual Halloween Craft Brew Ball will take place behind Wonderland Brewery from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The family-friendly event features more than forty Colorado craft beers and ciders, trick-or-treating for the kids, a miniature golf course, pumpkin bowling, face painting, a photo booth, live music, costume contest and more. General admission tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate, and include unlimited sampling; for those under 21, admission is free. Grab tickets and get all the details here. The event benefits the Arc of Adams County.

Avanti will be celebrating Halloween all day today, from 11 a.m. to close, with drink specials, a photo booth, trick-or-treating for the kids and more. For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

Nocturne is hosting its second annual Great Gatsby Zombie Ball tonight, starting at 7 p.m. For $15 per undead, you can enjoy live music from Gypsy Swing Revue from 7 to 11 p.m., and the Dan Schwindt Trio from 11 to 12:30 a.m. VIP tickets are available for $60 per person, and include reserved seating, a welcome cocktail and a special four-course menu. The dress code is "zombie flappers and dandies." Grab tickets and get all the details here.

The Nickel recently launched a $20 Bottomless Bar Car Brunch that includes a “Big” White Russian Bar. To celebrate Halloween weekend, the White Russian Bar will feature Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Franken Berry cereal-infused milks. The Nickel's Bar Car Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call the Nickel at 720-889-2128 for more information.

Catch a one-night only, advance screening of the new feature-length documentary Eating You Alive, at 6:30 p.m. at National Jewish Health. Tickets are $10, and include a post-screening Q&A with the film's producers. Grab your tickets and learn more about the film here.

Pig out this weekend. Christopher Morgan

The 32nd annual Boo at the Zoo event offers more than 25 trick-or-treat stations, creepy-crawly animal demonstrations and family-friendly entertainment. You can get your boo on at the Denver Zoo today or tomorrow, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or from 6:30 to 9 p.m. for Boo After Dark. Activities are included in the price of regular zoo admission; Boo After Dark is $17 for adults, $12 for children. For all the details, visit denverzoo.org.

Run for the hills for Fort Collins Brewery's third annual Malt Monster 5K today. The registration fee is $35 (for those under 21, the fee is $25) and includes a FCB sports backpack, drink tickets and post-race snacks. The race starts at 11 a.m.; afterwards, you can kick back and enjoy bites and brews, a costume contest, and other Halloween-inspired games and activities at the brewery. A portion of each race registration goes to local non-profit FoCo Cafe. Register and get the full scoop here.

Baur's Restaurant and Listening Lounge will be raising the dead during its Halloween Zombie Party today. From 9 p.m. to midnight you can join the un-dead horde and enjoy a costume contest, drink specials, dancing and live music from Pete Pidgeon & Arcoda. Click here to dig into all the details.

The tenth annual Boo and Brew on Colfax Avenue will feature more than 35 businesses, all giving away candy and other prizes to trick-or-treaters who come dressed to impress — kids in the afternoon and adults after dark. The family-friendly portion will run from 1 to 4 p.m. and adult swim takes over from 9 p.m. until bar close. The multi-block party is free to attend; get all the details here.

Waters Edge Winery is hosting an evening of Boos, Bites and Bewitchment from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today. The evening will include a four-course dinner with wine pairings, a costume contest and a magic show performed by Don Z. Tickets are $60 or $110 per couple; grab yours here.

Upslope Brewing is holding a free Swills & Chills Halloween Costume Party from 8 p.m. to midnight at its Lee Hill tap room. There will be a live DJ, tunes by Old Man Winters, a costume contest and plenty of brews. For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

