Eight Stories About Denver Restaurants Serving Food From Trump's Banned Countries List
Sudanese coffee at Aurora's Sudan Cafe.
Mark Antonation
Through our Ethniche series, we've been searching out great global cuisine around the metro area for nearly three years. Recently, we've focused on food from the countries on President Trump's list of countries on which he has tried to place an immigration and refugee ban (so far, two of Trump's executive orders have been blocked by the courts). After eating at restaurants and markets representing six of the seven countries, Mark Antonation talked to KUNC community radio about his mission to share the food of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen with Westword readers.
Here's a link to that KUNC story, along with our other explorations into the food of those countries represented in metro Denver. So far, we've hit every country except Libya.
Ful with eggs and toasted baguettes at Sudan Cafe.
Mark Antonation
How A Denver Writer Is Using Food To Combat Fear In The Trump Era (KUNC)
Lunch and dessert at the Yemen Grill.
Mark Antonation
Yemeni Cooking Surfaces in Aurora in Former Afia Grill Space
Five Spots Serving the Food of Countries on Trump's Banned List
Molokhia with lamb atop housemade injera bread at Sudan Cafe.
Mark Antonation
Sudan Cafe Builds a Lasting Home in Aurora's Immigrant Restaurant Community
Damascus Grill's Syrian cuisine has been part of Denver for more than twenty years.
Mark Antonation
More Food From Trump's Banned Countries: Damascus Grill Serves Syrian Cuisine
Afghan mantoo dumplings are one of many dishes available at Rice & Kabob.
Mark Antonation
The Cuisine of Iran Is Just the Beginning of Culinary Exploration at Rice & Kabob
Goat and rice at Maandeeq.
Mark Antonation
Maandeeq East African Restaurant Serves Food From a Country on Trump's Banned List
Stacks of fresh flatbread await Zamzam's customers.
Mark Antonation
Zamzam Halal International Market Bakes Iraqi Flatbread Rare to Denver
