Eight Stories About Denver Restaurants Serving Food From Trump's Banned Countries List

Ten Reasons to Head to RiNo, Denver's Trendiest Food Destination


Eight Stories About Denver Restaurants Serving Food From Trump's Banned Countries List

Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 6:59 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Sudanese coffee at Aurora's Sudan Cafe.EXPAND
Sudanese coffee at Aurora's Sudan Cafe.
Mark Antonation
Through our Ethniche series, we've been searching out great global cuisine around the metro area for nearly three years. Recently, we've focused on food from the countries on President Trump's list of countries on which he has tried to place an immigration and refugee ban (so far, two of Trump's executive orders have been blocked by the courts). After eating at restaurants and markets representing six of the seven countries, Mark Antonation talked to KUNC community radio about his mission to share the food of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen with Westword readers.

Here's a link to that KUNC story, along with our other explorations into the food of those countries represented in metro Denver. So far, we've hit every country except Libya.

Ful with eggs and toasted baguettes at Sudan Cafe.EXPAND
Ful with eggs and toasted baguettes at Sudan Cafe.
Mark Antonation

How A Denver Writer Is Using Food To Combat Fear In The Trump Era (KUNC)

Lunch and dessert at the Yemen Grill.EXPAND
Lunch and dessert at the Yemen Grill.
Mark Antonation

Yemeni Cooking Surfaces in Aurora in Former Afia Grill Space

Zamzam in east Denver offers many Middle Eastern specialties.
Zamzam in east Denver offers many Middle Eastern specialties.
Facebook/Zamzam Market

Five Spots Serving the Food of Countries on Trump's Banned List

Molokhia with lamb atop housemade injera bread at Sudan Cafe.EXPAND
Molokhia with lamb atop housemade injera bread at Sudan Cafe.
Mark Antonation

Sudan Cafe Builds a Lasting Home in Aurora's Immigrant Restaurant Community

Damascus Grill's Syrian cuisine has been part of Denver for more than twenty years.EXPAND
Damascus Grill's Syrian cuisine has been part of Denver for more than twenty years.
Mark Antonation

More Food From Trump's Banned Countries: Damascus Grill Serves Syrian Cuisine

Afghan mantoo dumplings are one of many dishes available at Rice & Kabob.EXPAND
Afghan mantoo dumplings are one of many dishes available at Rice & Kabob.
Mark Antonation

The Cuisine of Iran Is Just the Beginning of Culinary Exploration at Rice & Kabob

Goat and rice at Maandeeq.
Goat and rice at Maandeeq.
Mark Antonation

Maandeeq East African Restaurant Serves Food From a Country on Trump's Banned List

Stacks of fresh flatbread await Zamzam's customers.EXPAND
Stacks of fresh flatbread await Zamzam's customers.
Mark Antonation

Zamzam Halal International Market Bakes Iraqi Flatbread Rare to Denver

