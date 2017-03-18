Eight Stories About Denver Restaurants Serving Food From Trump's Banned Countries List

EXPAND Sudanese coffee at Aurora's Sudan Cafe. Mark Antonation

Through our Ethniche series, we've been searching out great global cuisine around the metro area for nearly three years. Recently, we've focused on food from the countries on President Trump's list of countries on which he has tried to place an immigration and refugee ban (so far, two of Trump's executive orders have been blocked by the courts). After eating at restaurants and markets representing six of the seven countries, Mark Antonation talked to KUNC community radio about his mission to share the food of Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen with Westword readers.

Here's a link to that KUNC story, along with our other explorations into the food of those countries represented in metro Denver. So far, we've hit every country except Libya.

How A Denver Writer Is Using Food To Combat Fear In The Trump Era (KUNC)

Yemeni Cooking Surfaces in Aurora in Former Afia Grill Space

Five Spots Serving the Food of Countries on Trump's Banned List

Sudan Cafe Builds a Lasting Home in Aurora's Immigrant Restaurant Community

More Food From Trump's Banned Countries: Damascus Grill Serves Syrian Cuisine

The Cuisine of Iran Is Just the Beginning of Culinary Exploration at Rice & Kabob

Maandeeq East African Restaurant Serves Food From a Country on Trump's Banned List

Zamzam Halal International Market Bakes Iraqi Flatbread Rare to Denver