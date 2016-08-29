Eight Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar for August 29-September 1

Here's to Civic Center Eats! Mark Antonation

Labor Day weekend will be full of food — at festivals along the Front Range, in back yards all over Denver, and at the biggest eating orgy around: Taste of Colorado. Whet your appetite for the holiday ahead at culinary events around town this week. Here are the tasty details on the eight best:

Monday, August 29

Frasca Food and Wine welcomes Wells Guthrie, the winemaker of Healdsburg-based Copain, for the Monday Night Wine dinner. Reservations will start with a 5:30 p.m. slot, and the cost is $50 per person for a four-course prix fixe menu (not including tax and gratuity); optional wine pairings are additional. To make a reservation, call 303-442-6966.

Tuesday, August 30

Rendezvous Cafe at the History Colorado Center introduced History Buffs & Brews, a free event that serves up programs on this state's beery history every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free, with a (cash) bar; find out more at the History Colorado site.

August may be ending, but Civic Center Eats rolls on! Fair warning, though: After today's food-truck fiesta, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Civic Center Park, the event will take a one-week break for Taste of Colorado setup and cleanup. Civic Center Eats will return on September 7, then continue Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through October 6.

