Eighteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, September 12-16

The Stanley Marketplace will host the CherryArts Festival this week. Stanley Marketplace

This week you can brush up on your culinary skills at a couple of cooking and cocktail classes, and also check out the Stanley Marketplace during CherryArts Festival. Those are just a few of the tasty events on the calendar; keep reading for the delicious details.

Monday, September 12

The Five Fridges Farm Dinner, a five-course farm-to-table dinner, will be hosted tonight by the GrowHaus’ Aquaponic Farm Manager, Marielle D’Onofrio, and The Plimoth’s Jeff Deakyne at the the Five Fridges Farm, 11100 West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.Only 75 seats are available; find out if you can still grab one here; get more details at anottedenver.com.

Frasca Food and Wine welcomes Angela Maculan for this week's Monday Night Wine Dinner Series. The Monday night dinners are $50 for a four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50. Call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations.

Tuesday, September 13

The 29th Annual Uptown Sampler takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. today, when you can stroll through the neighborhood while enjoying food, drinks and live entertainment from nearly two dozen restaurants. Get tickets, $25, and all the details at uptownonthehill.org.

The Crimson Room continues its monthly Cocktail Class from 7 to 8 p.m. tonight. At the class, $20 will get you bar basics, two cocktails, recipes to take home and more. The theme for this month's class is Creative Cocktails you'll FALL for. Email angela@thecrimsonroom.com to register.

Arugula will be holding a five-course Avery beer dinner this evening at 6:30 p.m. The dinner is $50, plus $29 for the beer pairings. Call 303-443-5100 to reserve your seat.

Wednesday, September 14

The Aurora Municipal Center is holding a Flavors of Fall cooking class from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. today. Learn to cook fall-inspired dishes for $64 ($49 for Aurora residents). Register and check out the evening's menu at auroragov.org.

Keep reading for more events this week.

