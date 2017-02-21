menu

El Señor Sol Closes Downtown Location in Former Zang Brewing Co. Space

Chuy's Brings Tex-Mex From Austin to Westminster


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

El Señor Sol Closes Downtown Location in Former Zang Brewing Co. Space

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 8:55 a.m.
By Mark Antonation
The space that held El Señor Sol is now for lease.EXPAND
The space that held El Señor Sol is now for lease.
Mark Antonation
A A

The lone red-brick building that stands at 2301 Seventh Street (across the street from the Denver Aquarium) has housed many businesses over the years, but was best known as the last home of the Zang Brewing Co., founded in the late 1800s, which became a restaurant after it stopped brewing beer. In the early 2000s, El Señor Sol took over the space, serving both Mexican fare and bar food under the Zang name for a short period before ditching the old brewery's label entirely. But after a long run, El Señor Sol has vacated the building and a "For Lease" sign hangs over the front window.

Related Stories

El Señor Sol was founded in the early 1990s by Felipe Duran and his family, and there are several branches currently operating around metro Denver, though even the company's official website can't seem to keep track of just how many. The home page boasts "8 delicious locations," but another description encourages guests to "visit us at any of our 7 locations around the Front Range." The Locations page of the website lists six addresses, one of which is the now-closed downtown Señor Sol. So that's five by our count, in Arvada, Littleton, Centennial, Evergreen and Golden, making the Señor Sol empire shine a little less brightly than at its peak.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword. He explores Denver's global food scene in the weekly Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
El Senor Sol - Closed
More Info
More Info

2301 7th St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-455-2500

www.elsenorsol.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >