 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
All the hand-lettered signs are gone from the former Taco Veloz.EXPAND
All the hand-lettered signs are gone from the former Taco Veloz.
Mark Antonation

El Taco Veloz Becomes Taqueria Pancho Villa

Mark Antonation | August 28, 2017 | 8:30am
AA

The taqueria at 400 Federal Boulevard that had displayed a grand-opening banner on the front of its building for several years is now closed. El Taco Veloz has been tidied up and now sports a new sign letting passersby know that Taqueria Pancho Villa has taken over.

That banner wasn't the only temporary signage that became semi-permanent on the interior and exterior of El Taco Veloz. Hand-painted lettering on the front window advertised "Tacos con tortillas hechas a mano!" (tacos with tortillas made by hand), and a cardboard sign in the front window nearly always declared that help was wanted in the kitchen.

Related Stories

At the cash register, various specials (our favorite was the pork-tongue tacos that made occasional appearances) were written on colored paper in felt-tip pen; another at the salsa bar asked patrons to close the lid when they were done loading up with salsas and other condiments. And around Christmastime, we always looked for the magic word "champurrado," which let us know the hot, thick drink made with corn masa and chocolate was on for the season.

Handwritten signs at El Taco Veloz announced everything from champurrado to help wanted.EXPAND
Handwritten signs at El Taco Veloz announced everything from champurrado to help wanted.
Mark Antonation

While we haven't stopped in for a meal at Taqueria Pancho Villa yet, a drive past at the height of the cruising hour on Sunday night saw tacos being served from a tent out front — a good sign that the new owners are dedicated to upholding Federal Boulevard's street-food culture.

A second Taco Veloz at 5145 Federal Boulevard was open earlier on the same day, but the building itself could be in danger from new development planned by Regis University.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well the city's fast-changing restaurant landscape.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >