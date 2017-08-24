El Tazumal Brings Pupusas to Santa Fe Drive

Look for the mural and sign announcing pupusas on Santa Fe between Second and Third.

The food of Central America is not easy to find in the heart of Denver; you have to drive along East Colfax Avenue toward Aurora before you see any Salvadoran, Guatemalan or Honduran restaurants. So the appearance of El Tazumal at 258 Santa Fe Drive, just south of the Art District on Santa Fe, was a pleasant surprise in a part of town where tacos and burritos are more the norm.

El Tazumal has been open since July, but only on Saturdays and Sundays as the owner and his daughters slowly tested the waters. Now, though, the place is open daily in the space that was once home to Mile High Vienna Stand (which moved a few doors north several years ago). The spot is tidy and modern, with a gray-and-yellow color scheme, star-shaped light fixtures and a few Salvadoran decorations on the walls. A case stocked with Jarritos, Sangrial, TopoChico and other soft drinks adds more color and brightness to the tiny dining room.

Pupusas with curtido, a tangy cabbage slaw seasoned with oregano. Mark Antonation