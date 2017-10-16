El Tepehuan Reopens in New Space in Downtown Englewood

Nearly two years ago, El Tepehuan lost the lease that it's had since 1978 on its home at 3457 South Broadway in Englewood. Even then, plans were in the works to move the restaurant just down the street, to 3495 South Broadway. But the seasons came and went and there was little sign of progress at the new location; a temporary banner flapped in the wind and the window remained papered over. But recently a colorful new exterior paint job and signs appeared, and just like that, the neighborhood favorite was back open. El Tepehuan opened today (Monday, October 16) with a full house for lunch.

In November 2015, J. Miguel Corral (son of original owner Graciela Corral) launched a food truck called El Tep to serve burritos and other street food in front of the Brew on Broadway while construction continued at the restaurant's new home. But soon the truck vanished, and things didn't look promising that El Tepehuan would ever reopen.