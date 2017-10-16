 


El Tepehuan has a colorful new paint job and is now open.EXPAND
El Tepehuan has a colorful new paint job and is now open.
Mark Antonation

El Tepehuan Reopens in New Space in Downtown Englewood

Mark Antonation | October 16, 2017 | 3:58pm
AA

Nearly two years ago, El Tepehuan lost the lease that it's had since 1978 on its home  at 3457 South Broadway in Englewood. Even then, plans were in the works to move the restaurant just down the street, to 3495 South Broadway. But the seasons came and went and there was little sign of progress at the new location; a temporary banner flapped in the wind and the window remained papered over. But recently a colorful new exterior paint job and signs appeared, and just like that, the neighborhood favorite was back open. El Tepehuan opened today (Monday, October 16) with a full house for lunch.

In November 2015, J. Miguel Corral (son of original owner Graciela Corral) launched a food truck called El Tep to serve burritos and other street food in front of the Brew on Broadway while construction continued at the restaurant's new home. But soon the truck vanished, and things didn't look promising that El Tepehuan would ever reopen.

The new dining room is bigger than that of the original El Tepehuan just up the street.EXPAND
The new dining room is bigger than that of the original El Tepehuan just up the street.
Mark Antonation

Much to our surprise, we found owner Graciela Corral in the dining room on opening day. She says the name change to El Tep was scrapped and that the name El Tepehuan is now proudly shining once again over Englewood. The menu, too, will look familiar to longtime fans — of whom there are many.

Join Englewood in welcoming back a neighborhood gem: El Tepehuan is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

