Exploring Havana Street: $100 Tequila Shots at El Tequileño

“What would someone need to be celebrating to spring for a $100 shot of tequila?” I wondered as I browsed the comically large menu at El Tequileño, a restaurant and sports bar on 2790 South Havana Street in Aurora. Having counted seven TVs in my visual vicinity, all playing some kind of sports game, I could see how this bar might be popular for game-day events. Perhaps that’s the shot you order after your team wins the big championship. Either way, if $100 tequila shots aren’t in your budget, there are 149 other varieties of tequilas to choose from at El Tequileño, starting at just $4.00. When I asked the server if big sporting events attracted large crowds to the eatery, she laughed and said “Oh yeah! It gets kind of crazy in here sometimes.” This makes sense, since you can clearly see what’s on the big screen TVs no matter where you’re seated in the restaurant or bar.

When you sit down at El Tequileño, you get salsa and a bowl of cabbage pico de gallo, which has a sourish tinge of vinegar that complements the savory tomato salsa nicely. Since I’m a dip whore, I always get excited when the server places more than just a bowl of salsa and chips in front of me at a Mexican restaurant. And incidentally, the salsa and cabbage pico was only food I tried that didn’t need added seasoning.

El Tequileño was previously called Tequila's. Maureen Witten