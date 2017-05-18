menu

Element Kitchen & Cocktail Promises Kicks and Celebrity Chef John Tesar

Bremen's Lands Matt Selby as Executive Chef, Prepares for Late Spring Opening


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Element Kitchen & Cocktail Promises Kicks and Celebrity Chef John Tesar

Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
Element and SneekeazyEXPAND
Element and Sneekeazy
Mark Antonation
A A

The stretch of Broadway between 10th and 13th avenues isn't exactly known for its restaurants; the zone is more of a late-night clubland with a few fast-casuals scattered in between. But signs are up at 1134 Broadway, right next door to music venue City Hall, announcing the imminent arrival of Element Kitchen & Cocktail and a separate bar called SneekEazy.

Related Stories

Element's Facebook page promises "the Mile High City’s first farm to table sports restaurant and bar, featuring seasonal menus curated by 3 time James Beard award semi-finalist and Bravo’s Top Chef contestant John Tesar." The mention of Tesar is noteworthy, as he's become known not just in his home base of Dallas, but across the country, for his mercurial personality as much as for his restaurants.

The other part of the space — which has been vacant for some time — is SneekEazy, with a tagline that reads "bar and kicks," making it sound like a cross between a Prohibition-era bar and an athletic-shoe store. And in fact, Element Hospitality, a restaurant group with offices in Denver and Las Vegas, describes the bar as "a saloon or lounge selling alcoholic beverages, small bites & rarest and most coveted sneakers, especially during the evening hours" on the SneekEazy Facebook page.

Element Hospitality has not yet responded to phone calls and e-mails, so we don't have details on the extent of Tesar's involvement or what kinds of shoes you'll be able to purchase with your Old Fashioned. Signs in the window indicate a June opening, though, so you'll soon be able to get your kicks there.

Mark Antonation
Mark Antonation is the Food & Drink editor of Westword and explores Denver's global food scene in the Ethniche series.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
City Hall
More Info
More Info

1144 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203

303-832-8628

www.coclubs.com/city-hall

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >