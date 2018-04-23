Dish of the Week: Spuntino Ups the Tartare Game With Elk

Tartare these days comes in many forms, but mainly as beef or tuna. Not so at Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Avenue in the Highland neighborhood; here chef Cindhura Reddy uses elk, and oh, what a delicious choice of meat it is.

Before you scoff at elk as tough or gamey, keep in mind that this isn't just any wild beast. Reddy sources from Denver's Tonali's Meats, which in turn seeks out the best products from around the country. Spuntino buys North American elk that's wild-tracked, so the animals roam the woods and meadows on wide-open ranches. It doesn't get much more free-range than that.