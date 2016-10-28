Emily's Coffee Celebrating Fifth Birthday With One-Buck Drinks Today

Students learning skills at Emily's Coffee Emily Griffith Foundation

Emily’s Coffee, a refugee job-training program run by the Language Learning Center of Emily Griffith Technical College in the lobby of the Emily Griffith Campus at 1860 Lincoln Street, is celebrating its fifth anniversary by giving you the present: $1 drinks today.

The coffee shop was designed to provide more hands-on job training for refugees who arrive in Colorado, teaching them transferable skills and getting them used to an American work environment. “We partner with many businesses that hire refugees,” says Kristopher Rainer, manager of Emily’s Coffee. “They consistently tell us customer service is an important quality they look for in an employee. Emily’s Coffee provides a dynamic learning experience for our students to obtain critical skills so they are competitive in today’s job market.”

A full espresso bar provides a menu of drinks similar to the lineup at other retail coffee shops, but at more affordable prices. There are also pastries, prepared by students of the college’s professional baking program. Emily's Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays; it's closed on weekends. Find out more here.