menu

Emily's Coffee Celebrating Fifth Birthday With One-Buck Drinks Today

Three Upcoming Lunch Options: Mister Tuna, Globe Hall and P.F. Chang's


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Emily's Coffee Celebrating Fifth Birthday With One-Buck Drinks Today

Friday, October 28, 2016 at 8:02 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Students learning skills at Emily's Coffee
Students learning skills at Emily's Coffee
Emily Griffith Foundation
A A

Emily’s Coffee, a refugee job-training program run by the Language Learning Center of Emily Griffith Technical College in the lobby of the Emily Griffith Campus at 1860 Lincoln Street, is celebrating its fifth anniversary by giving you the present: $1 drinks today.

Related Stories

The coffee shop was designed to provide more hands-on job training for refugees who arrive in Colorado, teaching them transferable skills and getting them used to an American work environment. “We partner with many businesses that hire refugees,” says Kristopher Rainer, manager of Emily’s Coffee. “They consistently tell us customer service is an important quality they look for in an employee. Emily’s Coffee provides a dynamic learning experience for our students to obtain critical skills so they are competitive in today’s job market.”

A full espresso bar provides a menu of drinks similar to the lineup at other retail coffee shops, but at more affordable prices. There are also pastries, prepared by students of the college’s professional baking program. Emily's Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays; it's closed on weekends. Find out more here.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >