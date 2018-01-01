Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings of 2017

Every week, we report the recent bar and restaurant openings and closings in metro Denver, compiling a list as we go so that come year-end, we can compile it into one easy reference for all your drinking, dining and celebrating. This past year kept pace with the breakneck rate of openings over the past three years, but also saw more closings than in years past. We counted just over 250 new eateries (not including reopenings or moves, which are listed separately) and 110 closings in 2017. Out of those, nine places opened and closed in the same year (marked with an asterisk), seven opened on Larimer Street alone and at least thirteen opened inside the Stanley Marketplace.
Here's our list of every opening and closing in metro Denver in 2017.
Restaurants and Bars That Opened in 2017
14er Brewing, 2801 Walnut Street
5280 Burger Bar, 4301 Main Street, Westminster
9 Thai, 4122 East Colfax Avenue
Aki Asian Hot Pot, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Alamo Drafthouse/BarFly, 4255 West Colfax Avenue
Ali Baba Grill, 2201 West 32nd Avenue
Alternation Brewing Company, 1539 South Broadway
Ambli DTC, 6799 East Belleview Avenue
American Grind (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Anecdote Cafe, 955 Bannock Street
Angry Chicken, 1930 South Havana Street, Aurora
Annette (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Atelier by Radex, 2101 East 17th Avenue
Bad Axe Throwing, 845 East 73rd Avenue
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, 7450 B West 52nd Avenue, Arvada
Bamboo Sushi, 2715 17th Street
Bambu Desserts & Drinks, 1149 South Federal Boulevard
Bambu Desserts & Drinks, 2058 South University Boulevard
Bar Helix, 3440 Larimer Street
Bar Louie, 7111 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood
Bardo Coffee House, 6150 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Barista Coffeehouse, 8966 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Bartaco, 1048 Pearl Street, Boulder
Bigsby's Folly, 3563 Wazee Street
Biju's Little Curry Shop* (inside Whole Foods), 7400 East Hampden Avenue
Billy Sims BBQ, 2001 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
The Bindery, 1817 Central Street
Birdcall, 800 East 26th Avenue
Birdcall (inside Whole Foods Union Station), 1701 Wewatta Street
The Block Distilling Co., 2990 Larimer Street
Blue Pan Pizza Congress Park, 3509 East 12th Avenue
Blue Sparrow Coffee, 3070 Blake Street
The Boulangerie, 1595 South Pearl Street
Bremen's Wine & Tap, 2005 West 33rd Avenue
Broadway Deli, 8 South Broadway
Broken Rice*, 1390 South Colorado Boulevard
Brook's Original BBQ*, 1480 Arapahoe Street
The Brutal Poodle, 1967 South Broadway
Bua Traditional Thai Cuisine, 950 South Abilene Street, Aurora
Bubu Republic Plaza, 303 16th Street
Bufa Mexican Grill*, 2950 South Broadway
Burnt Barrel*, 1201 16th Street
Cafe Miriam, 2217 East 21st Avenue
California Wrap Runner, 12348 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
Call (the first half of Beckon|Call), 2845 Larimer Street
Campus Lounge, 701 South University Boulevard
Candela Latin Kitchen, 1691 Central Street
Caprese Trattoria, 1067 South Hover Road, Longmont
Cattivella, 10195 East 29th Avenue
Celtic on Market, 1400 Market Street
The Cereal Box, 5709 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard
Chocolate Lab, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Choice Market, 1770 Broadway
Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery, 200 Quebec Street
Chuburger, 3490 Larimer Street
Chuey Fu's, 2950 South Broadway
Chutney, 2740 South Havana Street, Aurora
Chuy's Tex-Mex Restaurant, 6595 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Citizen Rail, 1899 16th Street
ClusterTruck (delivery only)
Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 East 29th Drive
Copper Door Coffee, 900 West First Avenue
Corinne and 54Thirty, 1475 California Street
Crazy Mountain Tap Room, 660 South Colorado Boulevard
Crepes n Crepes, 3000 Zuni Street
Cub's Q Barbeque, 6955 South York Street
Curds Cheese, 2449 West Main Street, Littleton
Daddy's Bar & Grill, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
Dae Gee, 1910 South Havana Street, Aurora
Deep Roots Winery & Bistro, 1516 Wazee Street
Denver Beer Co., 5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Denver Biscuit Co. (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Departure Elevated (Halcyon Hotel rooftop), 245 Columbine Street
Devil's Food Bakery, 1004 South Gaylord Street
DJ's Colfax Cafe*, 1490 Eudora Street
DogHaus Biergarten, 8613 Northfield Boulevard
El Five, 2930 Umatilla Street
El Jefe, 2450 West 44th Avenue
El Tazumal, 258 Santa Fe Drive
El Torito Taqueria y Más, 180 South Union Boulevard
Element Kitchen & Cocktail, 1134 Broadway
Emmerson, 1600 Pearl Street, Boulder
The Family Jones Spirit House, 3245 Osage Street
Fatoush, 2276 South Colorado Boulevard
First Watch, 6890 South University Boulevard, Centennial
FNG, 3940 West 32nd Avenue
Fortune Wok to Table, 2817 East Third Avenue
Four Friends Kitchen, 2070 South University Boulevard
French 75, 717 17th Street
GB Fish & Chips, 7401 Ralston Road, Arvada
Gerard's Pool Hall, 1306 26th Street
Godfather's Pizza, 9567 East Iliff Avenue
Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street
The Greenlight Lab, 1336 27th Street
Griffin Tavern, 5062 South Syracuse Street
The Grist Laboratory, 9535 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Growler USA, 4433 West 29th Avenue
Growler USA, 11405 East Briarwood Avenue, Centennial
Growler USA, 1071 Courtesy Road, Louisville
Gustavo's BBQ, 12920 Lowell Boulevard, Broomfield
Healthful Juices, 2736 Welton Street
Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street
Hedge Row, 100 Steele Street
Hickory & Ash, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield
Hinman's Bakery retail shop, 4850 East 39th Avenue
Hotbox Roasters, 3490 Larimer Street
Infinite Monkey Theorem (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street
Insomnia Cookies, 2075 University Boulevard
Intersections, 8241 Northfield Boulevard
Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 West Eighth Avenue
Izakaya Ronin, 3053 Brighton Boulevard
Jack's Uptown Grille, 1600 East 17th Avenue
Joe Maxx Coffee Co., 869 Santa Fe Drive
Juniper Pig (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Just Be Kitchen, 2364 15th Street
Kachina Southwestern Grill, 1850 Wazee Street
Kahlo's Mexican Restaurant, 3735 Morrison Road
Katana Sushi, 955 Lincoln Street
Kaya Kitchen (inside Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Kazan Ramen Bistro, 3901 Tennyson Street
Kung Fu Tea, 6365 East Hampden Avenue
La Chiva Colombian Restaurant, 1417 South Broadway
La Chupaflor, 11 East Louisiana Avenue
Landlocked Ales, 3225 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Lazo Empanadas, 1319 22nd Street
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 14618 Delaware Street, Westminster
Le French Cafe, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Lechuga's, 7475 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Liza's Cafe (inside the Saucy Noodle), 727 South University Boulevard
Local'ish Market, 1777 16th Street
The Lockwood (inside the Crowne Plaza Denver Downtown Hotel), 1450 Glenarm Place
Logan House Coffee Company (the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Longmont Public House, 1111 Francis Street, Longmont
Los Chingones Stapleton, 10195 East 29th Drive
Los Mangos, 920 South Federal Boulevard
Lot 14 Bistro, 4001 Tejon Street
Low Country Kitchen, 1575 Boulder Street
Lustre Pearl, 1315 26th Street
Marcella's, 1801 Central Street
Maria Empanada (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
McDevitt Taco Supply, 4800 Baseline Road, Boulder
Mehak India's Aroma, 250 Steele Street
Menya Ramen & Poke, 1590 Little Raven Street
Millers & Rossi, 3542 Walnut Street
Mint Indian Restaurant and Lounge, 1531 Stout Street
Misaki at Stanley (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Mod Pizza, 6415 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
Mondo Market (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway
Mother Tucker Brewery, 2360 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
My Ramen 2, 540 East Alameda Avenue
Newk's Eatery, 7450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada
Next Door American Eatery Stapleton, 10155 East 29th Drive
Next Door American Eatery Longmont, 1232 South Hover Street, Longmont
Non La TheEatingPlace (Vietnamese), 13250 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora
Obey Sandwitchery (at Rebel Restaurant), 3763 Wynkoop Street
Ohana Grille, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
The Old Spaghetti Factory, 9145 Sheridan Boulevard, Westminster
Olive & Finch, 3390 East First Avenue
Organic Sandwich Company, 459 South McCaslin Boulevard, Louisville
Otra Vez, 610 16th Street
Palizo Italiano, 1472 South Pearl Street
Pastries N Chaat, 7824 Park Meadows Drive, Lonetree
Peteybird, 3040 Blake Street
Pho Haus, 540 East Alameda Avenue
Pieology, 1147 Broadway
Pink Tank (inside the Pub on Pearl), 1101 South Pearl Street
Pizza Republica, 686 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Pizzeria Lui, 5380 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Poka Lola Social Club, 1850 Wazee Street
PokeCity, 1128 South Colorado Boulevard
The Post Brewing Company, 2027 13th Street, Boulder
The Post Chicken & Beer, 2200 South Broadway
Pride & Swagger, 450 East 17th Avenue
Proper Coffee & Cocktails, 400 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette
ProsperOats, 8001 Arista Place, Broomfield
Punch Bowl Social Stapleton, 3120 Uinta Street
Quality Italian, 241 Columbine Street
Quickfish Poke Bar (at Avanti Food & Beverage), 3200 Pecos Street
Raising Cane's, 18200 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
Raising Cane's, 5012 Founders Parkway, Castle Rock
Raising Cane's, 1108 Corporal Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch
Red Sauce, 2230 Oneida Street
RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut Street
Rivers and Roads Coffee, 2549 Bruce Randolph Avenue
Rolling Smoke Bar-B-Que (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Rosenberg's Bagels (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Rosenberg's Kosher, 942 South Monaco Parkway
Roxie's Tacos, 1135 Broadway, Boulder
Ruth's Chris Steak House, 7001 East Belleview Avenue
Salvage Restaurant, 2700 South Havana Street, Aurora
Santo, 1265 Alpine Avenue, Boulder
Saucy Bombay, 2600 East Colfax Avenue
Sazza Pizza + Salad (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon Street
Seoul Catering, 2080 South Havana Street, Aurora
Shin Myung Gwan, 2680 South Havana Street, Aurora
Sierra, 10680 Cabela Drive, Lone Tree
Skewer, 3484 South Broadway, Englewood
Smashburger DIA, C Concourse, 8500 Peña Boulevard
Smokin' Dave's BBQ, 1551 Cortez Street
Smokin' Yard's BBQ, 900 West First Avenue
Snarf's Sandwiches, 1490 South Broadway
SneekEazy, 1134 Broadway
Snooze, 6315 West 104th Avenue, Westminster
SoDo Village Market, 2395 South Downing Street
Solutions Lounge and Restaurant, 2220 California Street
The Soul Kitchen, 98 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Spicy Pickle, 1875 Lawrence Street
Sprezzatura Pizza at Rocker Spirits, 5587 South Hill Street, Littleton
Ssäm BBQ, 1600 Champa Street
Stack Subs, 1331 17th Street
Stargazer Fine Chocolates & Coffee, 700 Colorado Boulevard
State 38 Distilling's the Corner Saloon*, 1123 Washington Avenue, Golden
Stella's on 16th*, 1550 Wewatta Street
STK, 1550 Market Street
Sushi Cup, 208 East Seventh Avenue
Sweet Cooie's Ice Cream & Confectionary, 3506 East 12th Avenue
Sweet Cow (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Szechuan Tasty House, 1000 West Evans Avenue
TacoBlock, 650 South Lipan Street
Tacos Los Compas, 1385 Santa Fe Drive
Tammen's Fish Market (inside Denver Central Market), 2669 Larimer Street
Taqueria Pancho Villa, 400 Federal Boulevard
Tatarian, 4024 Tennyson Street
Tavernetta, 1889 16th Street
Tel Aviv Street Food (inside Whole Foods Union Station), 1701 Wewatta Street
The Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway
Triple Tree Cafe, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Tupelo Honey, 1650 Wewatta Street
Turtle Boat, 2231 South Broadway
Ultreia, 1701 Wynkoop Street
Under the Umbrella Cafe & Bakery, 300 Elati Street
Urban Egg, 6991 East Belleview Avenue, Englewood
Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee Street
Uturn BBQ, 599 Crossing Drive, Lafayette
Viale Pizza & Kitchen, 1390 South Colorado Boulevard
ViewHouse Littleton, 2680 West Main Street, Littleton
Villagran Restaurante, 1215 West Alameda Avenue
Volcano Tea House, 2781 South Parker Road, Aurora
Waffle Lab, 1335 Broadway, Boulder
Wally's Wisconsin Tavern, 1417 Market Street
Wayward, 1610 Little Raven Street
Wewatta Point, 1607 Wewatta Street
Whiskey Biscuit, 3299 South Broadway, Englewood
White Pie, 1702 Humboldt Street
Whole Foods Market Union Station, 1701 Wewatta Street
The Wild Game Entertainment Experience, 2251 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont
Wine Beer Fat*, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
Woodgrain Bagels, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Woods Boss Brewing, 2210 California Street
Yardbird, 1529 South Pearl Street
Yellowbelly Chicken (inside the Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Yellowbelly Chicken, 2450 West 52nd Avenue, Arvada
Yellowbelly Chicken (inside the Whole Food Belmar), 444 South Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
Yemen Grill, 2353 South Havana Street, Aurora
Your Pie, 14342 Lincoln Street, Thornton
Zuni Street Brewing Company, 2900 Zuni Street
Restaurants and Bars That Moved in 2017
Big Choice Brewing (from Broomfield), 21 South First Avenue, Brighton
Bourbon Grill (from 1618 East Colfax Avenue), 571 East Colfax Avenue
Dazzle (moved from Lincoln Street), 1512 Curtis Street
Glazed & Confuzed (from Leetsdale Avenue), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
The Inventing Room Dessert Shop (moved from 2020 Lawrence Street), 4431 West 29th Avenue
Il Posto (from 2011 East 17th Avenue), 2601 Larimer Street
Kitchen Table BBQ & Comfort Food (moved from 1426 East 22nd Avenue), 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Long i Pie (moved inside Fort Greene), 2400 Curtis Street
Lost Highway Brewing (moved from 520 East Colfax Avenue), 12741 East Caley Avenue, Centennial
Morton's the Steakhouse (from Wynkoop Street), 1745 Wazee Street
Ras Kassa's (moved from Boulder), 802 South Public Road, Lafayette
Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha (moved to the Rayback Collective), 2775 Valmont Road, Boulder
Thai Basil (from 1422 East 18th Avenue), 1400 East 18th Avenue
Wit's End Brewing, (moved from 2505 West Second Avenue), 1330 Zuni Street (inside Strange Craft Beer)
Restaurants and Bars That Reopened in 2017
The Cherry Cricket (after fire), 2641 East Second Avenue
Las Delicias (complete rebuild), 439 East 19th Avenue
Squeeze Inn (new owners), 5395 West 48th Avenue
Keep reading for all the restaurants that closed last year.
Restaurants and Bars That Temporarily Closed in 2017
Colterra Food & Wine (fire), 210 Franklin Street, Niwot
Denver Ted's (moving to 2020 Lawrence Street), 1308 Pearl Street
Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor (moving across the street), 2927 Larimer Street
Masterpiece Kitchen (fire damage), 84 Rampart Road
The Way Back (moving to Tennyson Street), 4132 West 38th Avenue
Restaurants and Bars That Closed in 2017
730 South, 730 South University Boulevard
Afia Grill, 2353 South Havana Street
Americatus, 2449 Larimer Street
A-Town Pizza, 17060 East Quincy Avenue and 10600 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Authentic Greek Cuisine, 8 South Broadway
Axios Estiatorio, 3901 Tennyson Street
Baur's Restaurant & Listening Lounge, 1512 Curtis Street
Beau Jo's Pizza, 2710 South Colorado Boulevard
Bistro at Stapleton, 2955 Ulster Street
Black Eye Cap Hill, 800 Sherman Street
Blake Street Vault, 1526 Blake Street
The Blue Parrot, 640 Main Street, Louisville
Blueprint Bar, 450 East 17th Avenue
Breck on Blake (will reopen as Cherry Cricket next spring), 2220 Blake Street
Briarwood, 1630 8th Street, Golden
Brik on York, 2223 East Colfax Avenue
Broken Rice, 1390 South Colorado Boulevard
The Broker Restaurant, 821 17th Street
Brook's Original BBQ, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Burnt Barrel, 1201 16th Street
C.B. & Potts, 555 Zang Street, Broomfield
Cafe 44, 3565 W 44th Avenue
Caffe Sanora's CO 40, 1201 East Colfax Avenue
Carve Barbecue, 1000 South Colorado Boulevard
Central Bistro & Bar, 1691 Central Street
Chow Urban Grill, 3570 East Colfax Avenue
Clyde, 112 East Eighth Avenue
Comida Cantina, 721 Confidence Drive, Longmont
Conor O'Neill's, 1922 13th Street, Boulder
Cool River Cafe, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Country Buffet, 7407 East 36th Avenue
Crave, 891 14th Street
Crave Real Burgers, 1550 Blake Street
DJ's Colfax Cafe, 1490 Eudora Street
DJ's 9th Avenue Cafe, 875 Lincoln Street
DJ's Berkeley Cafe, 3838 Tennyson Street
Damascus Grill, 2276 South Colorado Boulevard
Desmond Bar & Grill, 2230 Oneida Street
Dragon Cafe, 2700 East Sixth Avenue
Dusty Boot, 5960 South Holly Street, Greenwood Village
Dusty Boot, 16270 East Arapahoe Road, Foxfield
Eat + Drink, 1541 Platte Street
El Señor Sol, 2301 Seventh Street
El Taco Veloz, 400 Federal Boulevard
Fadó Irish Pub, 1735 19th Street
Farmer Girl Community Bistro, 432 Main Street, Lyons
Fee Fi Pho Fum, 1384 South Broadway
Fourteen Seventy-Two, 1472 South Pearl Street
Gaia Bistro, 1551 South Pearl Street
Gumbo’s Louisiana Style Cafe, 1033 East 17th Avenue
Handy Diner, 2958 Downing Street
Hutch & Spoon, 3090 Larimer Street
JJ Chinese Seafood, 2500 West Alameda Avenue
Jack-n-Grill, 2630 West Belleview Avenue, Littleton
Jake's Sports & Spirits, 3800 Walnut Street
Jim N Nick's Bar-B-Q, 6325 East Hampden Avenue
La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street
Latigo, 2229 Blake Street
Lou's Food Bar, 1851 West 38th Avenue
Lucky Cat, 7559 East Academy Boulevard
Kin Restaurant, 7950 East Mississippi Avenue
M Uptown, 700 East 17th Avenue
Mariscos El Picudo, 5201 West Mississippi Avenue, Lakewood
Marco's Pizza, 2207 East Colfax Avenue
Masterpiece Luncheonette, 1710 Sherman Street
McCormick's Fish House & Bar, 1659 Wazee Street
McLoughlin's, 2100 16th Street
Mellow Mushroom Streets at SouthGlenn, 2154 East Commons Avenue, Littleton
Mu Brewing, 9735 East Colfax Avenue
My Other Bar, 1120 East Sixth Avenue
New World Cheese, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Old Chicago, 1102 Pearl Street, Boulder
Opal, 100 East Ninth Avenue
Ophelia's Restaurant, 5711 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
The Overland, 1967 South Broadway
Paddy the Yank, 3963 Tennyson Street
Pajama Baking Company, 1595 South Pearl Street
Palettes at the Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue
Pho Denver, 955 Lincoln Street
Platform T, 95 Lincoln Street
Platform T, 682 South Colorado Boulevard
Polished Tavern, 1512 Larimer Street
Rockin' R Bar, 2035 South Sheridan Boulevard
Silva's Fish Market (inside Denver Central Market), 2669 Larimer Street
Silvi's Kitchen, 7600 Grandview Avenue, Arvada
Silvi's Kitchen, 686 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Smokin' Joe's BBQ, 6955 South York Street, Centennial
Southern Hospitality, 1433 17th Street
Southern Hospitality, 7431 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
The Squeaky Bean, 1500 Wynkoop Street
Stapleton Tap House, 8286 Northfield Boulevard
State 38 Distilling's the Corner Saloon, 1123 Washington Avenue, Golden
Stella's on 16th, 1600 Wazee Street
Sugarmill, 2461 Larimer Street
Sushi Tora, 2014 10th Street, Boulder
Tacos y Salsas (downtown location only), 1533 Stout Street
Telegraph, 295 South Pennsylvania
Thai Monkey Club, 4122 East Colfax Avenue
Thailicious, 2045 Sheridan Boulevard
Thunderbird Imperial Lounge, 3759 Lipan Street
Tilted Kilt, 1201 16th Street
Tony's Market, 925 Broadway
Turley's Kitchen, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder
Uoki Restaurant, 701 East Sixth Avenue
Uber Eats, 1535 Central Street
Urban Roadhouse Downtown, 999 18th Street
Waffle Up, 300 Elati Street
Wine Beer Fat, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
White Lies, 800 Sherman Street
Wild Eggs, 300 East Alameda Avenue
Wok Hei, 2720 South Colorado Boulevard
Zengo, 1610 Little Raven Street
Zephyr Brewing, 1421 26th Street
Have you spotted any openings or closings that we missed? Let us know at cafe@westword.com or in the comments section below. And for a quick refresher, see our Restaurant Roll Call for 2016.
