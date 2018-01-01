Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings of 2017

Tavernetta opened on September 16 as one of Denver's most buzzed-about new restaurants.

Every week, we report the recent bar and restaurant openings and closings in metro Denver, compiling a list as we go so that come year-end, we can compile it into one easy reference for all your drinking, dining and celebrating. This past year kept pace with the breakneck rate of openings over the past three years, but also saw more closings than in years past. We counted just over 250 new eateries (not including reopenings or moves, which are listed separately) and 110 closings in 2017. Out of those, nine places opened and closed in the same year (marked with an asterisk), seven opened on Larimer Street alone and at least thirteen opened inside the Stanley Marketplace.

Here's our list of every opening and closing in metro Denver in 2017.