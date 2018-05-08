Exploring Havana Street: Ladies' Night at the Stampede

I’ll admit, I’ve been a yellow belly when it comes to country-Western dance bars and the crowds they draw. They seem to always be breaking into complicated line dances, wearing clothing that wouldn’t flatter my figure, and singing twangy country songs that I genuinely can’t get into no matter how many times I hear them. So while I’d cracked a smile or two at Stampede's facetious cowboy commercials on the radio, any invitation I’ve received from friends to do a little boot-scooting have consistently received a hard pass — until this past week, when I had the pleasure of hitting the popular Havana Street joint to enjoy my first ladies' night since college.

As a Denver native, I'm familiar with the Stampede, a C & W staple since 1992. The large, spacious venue boasts several bars stationed throughout, a stage in the back of the saloon and an entire upstairs area complete with pool tables and more drink stations. The bar in the center of the circular dance floor ensures that inhibitions are fully drowned in domestic beer, wine and well drinks, six of which are served free (for ladies only) in small pink Solo cups on Wednesday nights, along with free dance lessons from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and free cover until 7:30. After that, the music is turned up and the lights are dimmed as cowmen and -women (isn't it time to stop calling adults girls and boys?) start filling up the floor. Pull up a seat on the perimeter of the dance floor or at the center bar and enjoy the people-watching: It’s a fantastic part of the experience.

EXPAND Maureen Witten

The two-stepping couples and confident solo dancers twist and twirl their way around the circular dance floor, which is transformed into a stage of mesmerizing performances from some of the best (and worst) amateur dancers you’ll ever see. Both of my friends who accompanied me had funny stories to tell about their past visits, one recalling an obligation to attend a losing Tom Tancredo campaign event, and the other recounting the night of a quiet office gathering turned wild. With so many special events, concerts and separate areas for drinking and socializing, thousands of Denverites have come through the doors over the years, each with their own story to tell about a night to remember (or forget).