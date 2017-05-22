Fado Irish Pub Closes After More Than Twenty Years in LoDo

EXPAND Saint Patrick's Day downtown won't be the same without Fadó. Westword

For many Denverites, the name Fadó is synonymous with trips to Coors Field and the party-atmosphere allure that made LoDo one of the hottest destinations in Denver in the 1990s. But the Irish pub that opened some twenty years ago in a refurbished building that was once the Union Pacific Head House closed today, leaving a big gap in a stretch of aging but still popular spots along the red-brick promenade that leads directly across a pedestrian bridge into the ballpark.

While Fadó's Facebook page is still active, the address and phone number have been removed. And on the company's website, the following message now appears on the Contact Us page:

Denver, We’ve had a great run in LoDo. For 20 years, we’ve had so many good times, great customers, and wonderful managers and employees. Thank you. It’s with a heavy heart that we close our doors, but it’s time to move. We’re looking for a new location in Denver and we hope to re-open soon. Thank you so much for your past patronage and your loyalty, we will see you down the road. Sláinte,

The Fadó Team

While we have been unable to reach a spokesperson for the pub, the situation looks very similar to another recent Irish pub closure. Last fall, the Celtic Tavern left its longtime home at 18th and Blake streets because the Dairy Block mixed-use development was under construction. Fortunately for fans of all things Irish (especially stout and whiskey), the Celtic on Market opened just a few blocks away just in time for Saint Patrick's Day this year.

Judging from the message from Fadó, this pattern could repeat itself, giving new life to an establishment that has been shuttered for now by the forces of change and the rising cost of real estate downtown.

