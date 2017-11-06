Denver's First Distillery-Restaurant Readies for LoHi Opening

Denver is about to get its first distillery-restaurant; the Family Jones Spirit House will open on Saturday, November 11, brought to us by a group of entrepreneurs who have already helped shape the modern landscape of Lower Highland.

Paul Tamburello, owner of Little Man Ice Cream and Generator Development, is collaborating with Justin Cucci, the chef/restaurateur behind the neighborhood's Linger and Root Down, to deliver the Family Jones Spirit House, a restaurant and craft distillery at 3245 Osage Street, in a space that was once Mancinelli's Market.

Tamburello, along with partners Jack Pottle, Denielle Nadeau and pioneering distiller Rob Masters, have already launched the Family Jones as a distillery in Loveland, in the former home of Dancing Pines. The Loveland location is the main production distillery, but Masters also oversees production on a smaller system perched on a mezzanine level above the restaurant's bar and dining room. He'll produce rum, bourbon, gin and vodka as the company's main products, along with smaller runs of specialty spirits like crème de violet and amaretto, which the bar will use to create both classic and original cocktails.