Ten Booze- and Food-Fueled Ideas to Give Dad What He Really Wants on Father's Day

Father’s Day is just a few days away, which means that panic about what to get your old man is probably setting in. It’s safe to assume that he has more than his fair share of World’s #1 Dad T-shirts and coffee mugs. This year, give Dad what he really wants for Father’s Day: booze and meat. Here are ten gift ideas that combine both ideas, from beer promotions to slices of a super-meaty pizza.

Laws Whiskey is on the menu for Father's Day at the Art Hotel. Kevin Galaba

The Art Hotel’s Father’s Day Whiskey Brunch

1201 Broadway

303-572-8000

For the brunching dad, the Art has you covered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, June 18. Laws Whiskey is the star of this brunch (second only to Dad, of course), making an appearance in a bourbon-aged brisket omelet, a Laws pecan pie and several other items. Let the old man wash his meal down with one-ounce samples of Laws Four Grain Whiskey, Rye Whiskey and Single Barrel Whiskey. Reservations for you and Pops can be made by calling 303-572-8000.

Dad could use a lesson in grilling. Cook Street School of Culinary Arts' Facebook page

Cook Street School of Culinary Arts’ Father’s Day Grilling

1937 Market Street

303-308-9300

Sure, Dad knows how to fire up the grill to make hamburgers and hot dogs for his summer get-togethers, but does he know how to make grilled steak with chimichurri? Does he know the necessary techniques for the perfect peach-barbecue pulled pork and whiskey caramel ice cream? If the answer is no, then this grilling class at Cook Street School of Culinary Arts might be right up his alley. Plus, Jagged Mountain Brewery will provide the beer to keep him engaged throughout the workshop. The class runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and tickets are available at cookstreet.com for $89.

Cheers, Dad. FATE Brewing Company's Facebook page

Fate Brewing Company

1600 38th Street, #100

303-449-3283

Boulder dads should all head over to Fate Brewing Company this Father’s Day to drink up and celebrate the act of siring another human. Fate is toasting all fathers this Sunday with a free pint of one of its Fate core beers, including the 2014 Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning Laimas kölsch-style ale. The deal goes all day, so cheers to all the dads out there.

EXPAND Meet the Meatzza. Amelia Alpaugh

Just Be Kitchen’s Meatzza

2364 15th Street

303-284-6652

Show some love for the Paleo padres out there. Just Be Kitchen is serving up a pizza whose crust is made entirely from Niman Ranch sausage. The Meatzza (listed as LUST on the menu) is everything you could want in a no-hassle, meaty Father’s Day meal: sausage crust, bacon-pineapple jam, kale and house hot sauce. Just Be is open on Father's Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Let Ototo grill for Dad this year. Ototo

Ototo

1501 South Pearl Street

303-733-2503

Treat Dad to a traditional robata grilling experience this Father’s Day at Ototo, the third in the Sushi Den restaurant family — and the one with the most grilled meats. He’s sure to be impressed with the Father’s Day specials, including dry-aged Waygu and local beef; duck breast with Tokyo onion; chicken tsukune (meatballs); and 24-hour marinated Colorado lamb, all of which are slow-grilled over hot bincho-tan charcoal. Go for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or dinner from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

