Ten Booze- and Food-Fueled Ideas to Give Dad What He Really Wants on Father's Day
Give him the meat.
Ototo Den
Father’s Day is just a few days away, which means that panic about what to get your old man is probably setting in. It’s safe to assume that he has more than his fair share of World’s #1 Dad T-shirts and coffee mugs. This year, give Dad what he really wants for Father’s Day: booze and meat. Here are ten gift ideas that combine both ideas, from beer promotions to slices of a super-meaty pizza.
Laws Whiskey is on the menu for Father's Day at the Art Hotel.
Kevin Galaba
The Art Hotel’s Father’s Day Whiskey Brunch
1201 Broadway
303-572-8000
For the brunching dad, the Art has you covered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, June 18. Laws Whiskey is the star of this brunch (second only to Dad, of course), making an appearance in a bourbon-aged brisket omelet, a Laws pecan pie and several other items. Let the old man wash his meal down with one-ounce samples of Laws Four Grain Whiskey, Rye Whiskey and Single Barrel Whiskey. Reservations for you and Pops can be made by calling 303-572-8000.
Dad could use a lesson in grilling.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts' Facebook page
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts’ Father’s Day Grilling
1937 Market Street
303-308-9300
Sure, Dad knows how to fire up the grill to make hamburgers and hot dogs for his summer get-togethers, but does he know how to make grilled steak with chimichurri? Does he know the necessary techniques for the perfect peach-barbecue pulled pork and whiskey caramel ice cream? If the answer is no, then this grilling class at Cook Street School of Culinary Arts might be right up his alley. Plus, Jagged Mountain Brewery will provide the beer to keep him engaged throughout the workshop. The class runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and tickets are available at cookstreet.com for $89.
Cheers, Dad.
FATE Brewing Company's Facebook page
Fate Brewing Company
1600 38th Street, #100
303-449-3283
Boulder dads should all head over to Fate Brewing Company this Father’s Day to drink up and celebrate the act of siring another human. Fate is toasting all fathers this Sunday with a free pint of one of its Fate core beers, including the 2014 Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning Laimas kölsch-style ale. The deal goes all day, so cheers to all the dads out there.
Meet the Meatzza.
Amelia Alpaugh
Just Be Kitchen’s Meatzza
2364 15th Street
303-284-6652
Show some love for the Paleo padres out there. Just Be Kitchen is serving up a pizza whose crust is made entirely from Niman Ranch sausage. The Meatzza (listed as LUST on the menu) is everything you could want in a no-hassle, meaty Father’s Day meal: sausage crust, bacon-pineapple jam, kale and house hot sauce. Just Be is open on Father's Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Let Ototo grill for Dad this year.
Ototo
Ototo
1501 South Pearl Street
303-733-2503
Treat Dad to a traditional robata grilling experience this Father’s Day at Ototo, the third in the Sushi Den restaurant family — and the one with the most grilled meats. He’s sure to be impressed with the Father’s Day specials, including dry-aged Waygu and local beef; duck breast with Tokyo onion; chicken tsukune (meatballs); and 24-hour marinated Colorado lamb, all of which are slow-grilled over hot bincho-tan charcoal. Go for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or dinner from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.
