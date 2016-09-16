Favorite Dishes: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino

EXPAND Spuntino's manzo combines Italian technique with Colorado flavors. Linnea Covington

No. 62: Manzo at Spuntino

The star of this smoky dish at Spuntino, a diminutive neighborhood Italian eatery with big aspirations, is melt-in-your-mouth beef cheek, a cut of meat sadly not often seen on the average menu. Luckily for diners, chef and co-owner Cindhura Reddy knows its merit.

"Although steak is delicious, we wanted to give our guests a chance to try a cut of beef they might not have tried before in a friendly, accessible way," says the chef, adding that the dish was inspired by the summer barbecue season. "The beef cheek, due to its rich, marbled nature, makes it the perfect vehicle for curing, smoking with fruit woods, and then slow braising."

This is exactly what Reddy does to the meat, and with each tender bite you can taste the time and effort she puts into it. The lovely piece of Red Kumamato heritage beef gets complemented by uber-creamy corn polenta, bits of crunchy Napa cabbage and half of a fried jalapeno. That last ingredient really works to help cut the richness of the dish while giving diners the ability to add heat to each bite depending on how much they desire. The overall goal is a hearty plate featuring a southern-comfort flare, though since Spuntino sources much of the products from local farms and ranches, it decidedly tastes like Colorado. In fact, the beef cheek comes from Western Slope cattle company 7X Beef, the corn is the state's beloved Olathe, and the herbs flavoring the menu item get picked at Rebel Farm in southwest Denver and from the charming box garden right in front of the restaurant.

At $27, the manzo is currently the most expensive option on the menu, but between the hefty portion and stick-to-your-ribs consistency, it's enough to satisfy just about anybody for dinner. That doesn't mean you should pass up the burrata with heirloom tomatoes if its still in season, or pass on a glass of stunning Italian wine from Spuntino's excellent, well-curated list.

Hungry for more?

