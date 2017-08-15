Ticket Sales Start Today for Feast, Our New Food Event on October 15

Denver dining has evolved over the past twenty years — and so has Westword's annual celebration of the local restaurant scene. On Sunday, October 15, that celebration will rise to the next level: What had been an outdoor event is moving inside and uptown to the McNichols Building at Civic Center Park, where it will be a true feast for the senses.
Feast will feature dishes from more than forty favorite restaurants of Westword food writers and readers, including Aloy Thai, Azucar Bakery, Dae Gee, Dirt Coffee Bar, Frijoles Colorado, Little Man Ice Cream, Milk & Cake, Piggin' Out and The Nickel. Wash those delicious dishes down with beverage samplings from 90+ Cellar, Tito's Vodka, Silvercoin Tequila, Stranahan's Whiskey and Stella Artois, Feast's presenting sponsor. And there will be plenty of appetizing entertainment, too.
Feast ticket presale starts today at 10 a.m. Through August 18, a general admission ticket is $25; it buys you all you can eat and drink from noon to 3 p.m. at Feast. A VIP ticket is $50, and gets you in the doors an hour early, at 11 a.m., as well as access to a special VIP area with an open bar and restrooms throughout the event.
Use the code FEAST to get your tickets to Feast today. Prices go up at the end of the week!
And to whet your appetite for Feast, don't miss Tacolandia on Sunday, August 20, in Civic Center Park. Find out more at westwordtacolandia.com.
