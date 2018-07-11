 


Feast Will Return on September 30; Get Your Tickets Now!
Westword

Westword Staff | July 11, 2018 | 11:00am

Westword Staff | July 11, 2018 | 11:00am
AA

Denver dining has evolved over the past twenty years — and so has our annual celebration of the local restaurant scene. On Sunday, September 30, Westword's Feast will return to the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park, where more than forty favorite restaurants of Westword food writers and readers — among them Frijoles Colorado, Piggin' Out, Little Man Ice Cream and Roaming Buffalo BBQ, with many more to be announced — will be serving up samples of their best dishes. There will also be plenty of tasty live entertainment and liquid refreshments.

And through our presale, Feast fans can get tickets now!

We're again offering two ticket levels for Feast: A VIP ticket gets you in the doors an hour early, at 11 a.m., when you can start sampling all the dishes and drinks supplied by our vendors; throughout the event, which runs until 3 p.m., VIPs will have access to a special area with an open bar and restrooms. A general admission ticket gets you into Feast at noon, when you can start sampling all the dishes and drinks supplied by our vendors and enjoy live entertainment until 3 p.m.

Feast general admission tickets are $30 and VIP tickets are $50; get them now at westwordfeast.com with the code EATS. (Presale ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 13; tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 14.)

Feast Will Return on September 30; Get Your Tickets Now! (2)
Westword

To whet your appetite for Feast, don't miss Tacolandia on Sunday, August 19, also in Civic Center Park. The delicious fun runs from 4 to 7 p.m. (VIPs are admitted at 3 p.m.). Find more information and grab your tickets at westwordtacolandia.com.

