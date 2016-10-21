Fifteen Tastiest Events on Denver's Culinary Calendar, October 21-23

EXPAND The Bloody Mary Festival will be a brunch-beverage showdown this weekend. The Bloody Mary Festival

The weather may be cooling down, but this weekend's culinary events are sizzling. From a duo of wine festivals to the first big Halloween events, a Bloody Mary festival and much, much more, here are the fifteen tastiest events over the next few days.

Friday, October 21

La Loma is celebrating its long-awaited move downtown with a weekend of celebrations at the current location. Today you can enjoy throwback menu specials including the Mexican pizza and the Margarita Azul, both of which will be available all weekend. On Monday, October 24, the restaurant will close its doors after nearly 35 years in Jefferson Park and move to its new location at 1801 Broadway, where it will reopen in early November. Call La Loma at 303-433-8300 for more information.

The Flatirons Food Film Festival, which got under way on Thursday, continues all weekend with food, film and festivities. The festival lineup includes award-winning movies, guest appearances, dinners, children's films, food-centric parties and more. Ticket prices vary by event; for more information, visit flatironsfoodfilmfest.org.

The Boulder Burgundy Festival poured into Boulder on Thursday and will continue through Sunday with wine dinners, seminars, a Grand Tasting and more. Check out the full schedule of events and find tickets at boulderburgundyfestival.com.

The 33rd Annual Wine in the Pines in Keystone starts with a Winemaker’s Dinner at Keystone Ranch from 6 to 11 p.m. Tomorrow, the International Wine & Gourmet Food Tasting at the Keystone Conference Center from 6 to 11 p.m. will feature live entertainment, silent and live auctions, nearly 500 wines, food and desserts. You can find tickets to both events as well as more information here. Proceeds benefit the Kelly Smith Employment Center at Ability Connection Colorado.

