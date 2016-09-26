Fifteen Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar for Denver, September 26-30

EXPAND Inside Boyer's Coffee Cafe. Boyer's Coffee Cae

September closes out with some tasty events, including new menus, beer dinners and celebrations of coffee. Keep reading to get the full scoop on the fifteen tastiest events this week.

Monday, September 26

Frasca Food and Wine continues its Monday Night Wine Dinner Series with guest Giulia Migliorati of Valle Reale. The Monday night dinners are $50 for a four-course meal, with optional wine pairings ranging from $40 to $50. Call Frasca at 303-442-6966 for reservations.

Tuesday, September 27

Nocturne launches its Renditions menu today, to play off the new mural that was painted as part of Colorado Crush 2016. The menu will be unveiled at 7 p.m. with an interactive five-course dinner. Tickets are $59; grab yours here.

Wednesday, September 28

Frasca Food and Wine will turn the spotlight from wine to beer as it hosts chef Daniel Burns and Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergso, co-owners of the Michelin-starred Luksus in Brooklyn, for a Guest Chef dinner tonight with brewery-beer pairings.The dinner is $150 and includes a signed copy of the duo's book, Food & Beer. Reservations begin at 5:30 p.m.; call 303-442-6966.

The Chowder Room is teaming up with Firestone Walker for a special beer-pairing dinner at 6 p.m., with eight courses paired with eight beers. Tickets are $65; call the restaurant at 303-777-3474.

Take a virtual hike as geologist Connor Newman teaches you about the geology of Rocky Mountain National Park during the final Summer Enchanted Evening at the Baldpate Inn today. The event is free, and refreshments and snacks will be provided. For more information, call 970-586-5397.

Learn to spin pie like a pro during Cook Street School of Culinary Art's Wood Fired Pizza Class tonight. You'll learn how to make pizza from scratch, with homemade mozzarella, and you'll get to pair your creation with craft beers. Tuition is $89; register and learn more here.

Firenze a Tavola is holding a vegetarian harvest community table dinner tonight at 6:30 p.m. The price is $33 for a five-course meal; call 303-561-0234 for reservations.

Metro Caring will launch Denver's largest-ever food-waste reduction campaign at its annual fundraiser, Cornucopia. The fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. at the Space Gallery, and tickets start at $75; learn more at metrocaring.org.

Thursday, September 29

Axios is celebrating its five-year anniversary with a Wines of Greece dinner at 7 p.m. tonight; it's four courses with five Greek wine pairings for $65. You can make your reservations here.

Euclid Hall continues its beer-dinner series leading up to the Great American Beer Festival with special guest brewery Funkwerks tonight. The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and is $65; get your ticket here.

Boyer’s Coffee is Celebrating National Coffee Day and fifty years of service in Denver with free coffee and a house-style party today. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can swing by the Boyer’s Coffee Schoolhouse Cafe for free coffee, live music, food trucks, chances to win prizes and more. Get the full scoop here.

For National Coffee Day, Dunkin’ Donuts will be celebrating the brand’s 66 years of business by offering any medium-sized cup of signature hot coffee for the special price of 66 cents. Stop by your nearest Dunkin' Donuts location to learn more.

