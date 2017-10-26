First Bite Boulder Showcases Boulder County's Restaurant Bounty

If you live in Boulder County, you probably don't need anyone to tell you about the restaurant scene there. But maybe the fact that First Bite — Boulder's week of discounted dinners at more than forty restaurants — is coming up has slipped your mind. For Boulderites looking for a good deal or Denverites in search of a culinary adventure, First Bite, which runs from November 10 through November 18, is a great way to revisit old favorites and explore new territory.

First Bite started twelve years ago as a concept similar to Denver Restaurant Week: Diners pick a restaurant and get a three-course meal for the bargain price of $29 per person. Co-founder Kate Lacroix says that two of the biggest draws of the Boulder restaurant scene are freshness and an entrepreneurial spirit. "We have an abundance of good produce in Boulder County and the highest grossing farmers' market (per capita) in the country," she points out, adding that "we have loads of people doing good things to draw awareness to great restaurants. From Local Table Tours to Good Food 100, if you are in Boulder, you get a real peek into what makes a particular restaurant unique."

Lacroix notes that while Boulder can't beat Denver for sheer diversity, she says, "What we do have is a community that drives the demand for great tasting food and drink, and a spirit of innovation born from our tech and consumer packaged-goods backbone, that makes it easy to have a startup do well, like Ray Snead's Cocktail Punk and Alastair Beogan's Vapor Distillery, both of whom share space to make business growth more sustainable."