First Look: Angelo's Taverna and Carboy Winery Bring Wine and Pasta to Littleton

In 2013, Craig Jones and Eric Hyatt took over Angelo's Pizza on East Sixth Avenue, giving the space and menu an overhaul and renaming it Angelo's Taverna. Pizza and pasta stayed true to the original, which was opened by the Laveo family in 1974, but oysters and housemade limoncello were among the additions that attracted a new generation of fans. And now Angelo's Taverna has a younger sibling that just opened at 6885 South Santa Fe Drive in Littleton — and it includes the attached Carbory Winery; both projects are from Jones and partner/chef Gabriel Aragon.

The new Angelo's is considerably larger than the original, with room for more than 200 guests, but elements of the first Angelo's are duplicated here: stained glass windows, a wall of limoncello bottles and dripping lemons in jars, and brick walls that give the place a homey feel. High, open-beamed ceilings and plenty of light from big windows, along with reclaimed barnwood, beetle-kill pine and oak barrels, add a farmhouse ambience.

The menu includes old-fashioned pizzas and pastas, with recipes saved from the original Laveo menu, and the newer oyster bar and grilled oysters introduced by Jones have also tagged along. While the menus at the two Angelo's are very similar, pizza combinations and calzones have their own names borrowed from modern rock-song titles, so you can order a Californication or Sir Sexy at the Sixth Avenue spot, but look for the Ritual De Lo Habitual and Pretty Hate Machine at the new location.

Carboy Winery, which takes its name from a glass-fermenting vessel commonly used in home brewing, sources wine from around the world that is "then aged further, blended or bottled as is to make our brand of Carboy Wines," according to the winery.

The new Angelo's is open Sunday to Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Carboy is open Monday to Thursday from 2 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. See our complete Angelo's/Carboy slideshow for more photos of the winery tap room and restaurant.

