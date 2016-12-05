First Look: Corvus Opens Second Location in DTC

EXPAND Inside the new space, there is a community-seating feel similar to that of the Broadway location. Chelsea Keeney

Corvus Coffee Roasters is spreading the coffee love down south as the Broadway coffeehouse opened the doors to its second location over the weekend. Located at 4925 South Newport Street (just off I-25 and East Belleview Avenue), the Denver roaster is now giving DTC coffee lovers easier access to the highly addictive cold-brew coffee that won a Best of Denver award this year, as well as a good reason for Broadway regulars to make a trip down.

The new shop is equipped with two Kyoto slow-drip brewers (beautiful glass cold-brew drip systems), as well as two Steampunk brewing devices (single-serving, precision coffee brewers that make fancy pour-over coffee look archaic). And don’t forget about that cold brew; there's an entire fridge stocked with single-origin, chicory and whiskey-barrel-aged versions. You can get your fix on tap in the store or take a bottle of concentrate home to make your own.

EXPAND The Steampunk is known for precision and efficiency. Baristas can brew a perfect single cup of coffee while simultaneously making other drinks on the bar. Chelsea Keeney

Owner Phil Goodlaxon says he’s excited to tap into a new market. While Corvus is already one of the farthest south of Denver roasters (and, yes, the new shop is still inside Denver city limits), this will give regulars who live near DTC a closer place to grab their favorite brew, and will also gain new customers in an area of town that's somewhat of a craft-coffee desert. For now, caffeine crawlers can find a lineup of traditional espresso and coffee drinks as well as an impressive offering of unique coffee cocktails — of the non-alcoholic variety. But Goodlaxon notes that the DTC store will likely expand to carry a few beers and cocktails down the road while still maintaining a focus on the coffee.

Store hours for the new Corvus are the same as at the Broadway location: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m daily.

EXPAND The familiar Corvus crow comes to DTC. Chelsea Keeney

EXPAND Corvus looks like part coffeehouse and part science lab. Chelsea Keeney

EXPAND Coffee and tea cocktails add variety to the standard coffeehouse menu. Chelsea Keeney