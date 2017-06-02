menu


First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 9:05 a.m.
By Westword Staff
First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown
Danielle Lirette
A A

If you're a jazz fan in Denver, you probably spent some time at Dazzle, where live music kept the Golden Triangle and Capitol Hill neighborhoods swinging for nearly twenty years. But the hip hangout closed in May, leaving a void in the scene — that is, until last night, when Dazzle held a grand opening party at its new downtown digs in the former Baur's Restaurant and Listening Lounge space at 1512 Curtis Street.

A bigger stage, more seating and a high-tech sound system means an improved experience for jazz aficionados, and a new menu from executive chef Mario Godoy, who brings his Italian chops after more than two decades at Piatti, adds to the music and cocktail experience.

The restaurant and club are now open every night but Monday, with a complete schedule of live entertainment. See our Dazzle grand opening slideshow for more photos.

First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown
Danielle Lirette
First Look: Dazzle Swings Into Downtown
Danielle Lirette

