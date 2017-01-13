First Look: Il Posto Gets a New RiNo Home

EXPAND Il Posto's new Larimer Street digs. Mark Antonation

Chef Andrea Frizzi didn't miss many days of work at the beginning of January. After closing the original Il Posto 1t 2011 East 17th Avenue after New Year's Eve dinner service, less than two weeks later the restaurant was up and running in its new home at 2501 Larimer Street.

And Frizzi was a busy man in the interim, running Vero, his pizza and pasta kitchen inside Denver Central Market just down the street; and wrangling contractors to put the finishing touches on the new Il Posto. But the stress of a restaurant move has paid off, and Frizzi has a warm and elegant space to show for it — larger and more modern than the first incarnation, and with expansive views of downtown in contrast to the close, intimate setting that guests enjoyed for the first decade of Il Posto's life.

Progress needed to be made, Frizzi explains, because he wanted more space for his growing customer base and more opportunities for employees. The planning phase was short: The chef says he lives in the moment while staying prepared to say yes to good opportunities — like taking LoHi developer Ken Wolf up on his offer to give Il Posto more exposure in a brand-new building.

EXPAND This could be the best table in town for a view of the city. Mark Antonation

With the help of LivStudio on the design, Frizzi's vision is now a reality, with a towering wine wall, a phalanx of semicircular booths and a chef's counter on the main floor, plus posh seating on the mezzanine that the chef compares (favorably) to the likes of Frasca in terms of ambience.

A larger kitchen with more modern equipment allows the menu to be an extension of what Il Posto fans have come to love. To start with, appetizers are grouped into grande and assaggini (small bites) heavy on seafood and seasonal vegetables. Look for riccio di mare (sea urchin and lobster roe atop fresh-baked focaccia); cauliflower and celery-root soup showered with white-truffle snow; and a candela — a beef-fat candle flecked with herbs.

EXPAND This is the view from the front entrance into the dining room. Mark Antonation

A handful of housemade pastas come in at under $20 each in the primi section, some with playful culinary puns built in. Spaghetti tangles with spaghetti squash; linguini nere stained black with squid ink includes ringlets of calamari; and a plate of orreciette ("little ears" in Italian) flaunts crispy pig's ears along with roasted pork. Risotti and secondi plates run from $25 to $35 but show off the kitchen's full creative force, utilizing ingredients like cockles, kumquats, passatelli, beech mushrooms and romanesco to complement meats and seafood.

Il Posto is open for dinner six nights a week (Sundays excluded) and will add lunch service and brunch once the kitchen has time to get a feel for the pace of its new neighborhood. Keep reading for more photos.

EXPAND Circular booths form a quartet on the main floor. Mark Antonation

EXPAND At the bar, looking up to the mezzanine level. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Il Posto's new bar and wine racks. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Lounge seating with geometric drink tables. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Looking down the row of cushy lounge seats. Mark Antonation

EXPAND What look like curtains are actually vertical wooden planks of various depths painted white. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The open kitchen includes a chef's counter. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Mezzanine seating with views of downtown. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Tables 1 and 2 could be tough reservations. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Chef/owner Andrea Frizzi says he found these chairs in Italy but got a great deal on them. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Looking down from the mezzanine into the main dining room. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The floating light fixture was designed by LivStudio. MArk

EXPAND The high-backed booths offer a little privacy for dinner guests. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The stairs are hidden between the wine racks and the kitchen. Mark Antonation

EXPAND A "Scrabble wall" will display daily specials. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The bar was designed with enough depth for guests to enjoy a full dinner. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Warm and simple accents add modern elegance to the space. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The traffic-stopping view into Il Posto from Larimer Street. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Il Posto will soon have a wraparound patio beneath the awning. Mark Antonation