First Look: Infinite Monkey Theorem Debuts Stanley Marketplace Wine Bar

The Fire Goes Out at Owlbear Barbecue at Finn's Manor


First Look: Infinite Monkey Theorem Debuts Stanley Marketplace Wine Bar

Friday, March 24, 2017 at 7:56 a.m.
By Westword Staff
A A

There was a little monkey business last night as Infinite Monkey Theorem unveiled its new wine bar inside the Stanley Marketplace. This is the second Colorado tasting room for IMT, which was founded by winemaker Ben Parsons in 2008. The company's main winery and tasting room is located at 3200 Larimer Street in RiNo.

The new wine bar, built from Stanley Aviation's original employee break room, offers wines on tap and in cans and bottles. Wine lovers can enjoy sips in the spacious, loungy setting or take bottles, cans and growlers home. Parsons also opened an Infinite Monkey Theorem winery in Austin in 2015.

The Stanley Marketplace is filling up quickly; IMT joins Cheluna Brewery on the boozy side of things and a number of new restaurants, including the Stanley Beer Hall, Yellowbelly Chicken, Annette, Logan Coffeehouse, Denver Biscuit Company, Comida and Sweet Cow Ice Cream.

For more photos of last night's grand opening, see our complete Infinite Monkey Theorem wine bar slideshow.

Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

720-413-7833

www.stanleymarketplace.com

